Three teenagers have been indicted for a series of arson on Mount Tabor in Southeast Portland and one area in Northeast Portland.
Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares, and Wayne Chen, each 18 years old, were indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury on 14 charges, including three counts of arson in the first degree, six counts of arson in the second degree, four counts of reckless burning and one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the young men are accused of starting multiple fires between July 15 and Sept. 9. One of the fires was started when Portland was under a red flag warning for extreme weather conditions.
Perkins and Hares were arrested on arson charges earlier this year. Additional evidence against Chen was found before the new indictments. Investigators found additional evidence of Chen’s involvement in the alleged incidents in the intervening months before the new indictments.
In September, Portland Fire & Rescue Chief Sara Boone thanked the “coordinated efforts of community members” that led to the arrest of the teens.
“Their proactive efforts, tips, and leads played a significant role in keeping each other safe while protecting a valuable and natural forested park setting,” Boone said in a statement. “A tremendous amount of time and resources were dedicated to this endeavor with a shared commitment and urgency to identify and arrest these suspects.”
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, a charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Hares, Perkins and Chen are innocent unless and until proven guilty.
