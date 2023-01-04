Tabor arsons

A tree charred by a fire on Mount Tabor.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

Three teenagers have been indicted for a series of arson on Mount Tabor in Southeast Portland and one area in Northeast Portland.

Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares, and Wayne Chen, each 18 years old, were indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury on 14 charges, including three counts of arson in the first degree, six counts of arson in the second degree, four counts of reckless burning and one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device. 