A suspect has been arrested for setting the fire that destroyed the Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland on Tuesday, Jan. 3
Portland Fire & Rescue has also announced the demotion scheduled to begin on Thursday, Jan. 5 has been delayed.
The suspect, Cameron David Storer, 27, also known as Nicolette Fait, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after after an investigation by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit. Itt is staffed by members of both the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue.
Storer is charged with arson I, arson II, and burglary II.
The church at 933 S.W. Clay St. is so heavily damaged it must be demolished on Thursday to prevent it from collapsing and damaging nearly buildings and the overhead wiring for the Portland Streetcar. Officials had not said when the demolition will begin by early Thursday.
“It’s a darn shame that something this precious is gone,” said neighbor Rebecca Morgan, who watched as the church burned on Tuesday.
The church, built at SW 10th and Clay nearly 120 years ago, sat empty in recent years and was boarded up and locked at the time of the fire. The Portland Tribune attempted to reach the owner of the church, but did not hear back.
The investigation into this fire is ongoing. Arson investigators will be working over the next several days to complete an examination of the scene. Anyone with information related to the fire are asked to call the PF&R Investigations Information Line at 503-823-FIRE (3473).
