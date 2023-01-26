Yes, Heather Davis is proud to be one of only five women running a Major League Soccer club. But the new CEO of the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns sounds as if she’s more focused on her role as caretaker of her hometown team.

“Clubs like this are really, in a lot of ways, a public trust. So it's always been a passion of mine to kind of figure out how to balance those competing interests,” Davis said.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you