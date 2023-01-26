Yes, Heather Davis is proud to be one of only five women running a Major League Soccer club. But the new CEO of the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns sounds as if she’s more focused on her role as caretaker of her hometown team.
“Clubs like this are really, in a lot of ways, a public trust. So it's always been a passion of mine to kind of figure out how to balance those competing interests,” Davis said.
Timbers owner Merritt Paulson, who has been under fire because of the transgressions that have occurred at his club, appointed Davis as interim CEO when he stepped down from that role in October after an investigation led by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates found that systematic failures within the Thorns organization contributed to Paul Riley continuing to coach after he’d been accused of sexually coercing and emotionally abusing players.
Paulson announced Jan. 25 that he was removing the “interim”from Davis’ title. He did not attend Davis’ introductory press conference.
Davis described Paulson as “incredibly supportive of me and and our priorities and vision for his club.”
She said the club and its supporters are lucky to have such a passionate owner. “This is really his life's work. And I think it's an incredible privilege for us to be able to take that forward and it's no small thing to entrust someone new with that.”
Asked about specific changes she has made or plans to make to improve the work culture at the company, Davis said:
“Over the past year we've done a lot to bolster our anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training. We've instituted anonymous reporting lines.
“And we're continuing that work this year. We just launched a task force that's comprised of both internal and external participants. That (task force) will be reviewing the league-level reports and providing us recommendations on what we need to do as a club to ensure that we're compliant with the club-specific recommendations in those reports. But I would also say that, you know, systemic problems require systemic solutions, and that's the work that the NWSL and the U.S. Soccer are going to be undertaking, and, as we've said before, we are absolutely committed to being part of that solution.”
Davis said her experience, from working for Hillary Clinton when she was a senator to nine years as a lawyer for the NFL give her a broad background.
“I've spent my career in politics, big corporate law firms and sports so I sort of had the triumvirate of male dominated industries,” Davis said. “But every step of the way I've been really fortunate to work with and be supported by really amazing women and I think this is my chance to pay that forward to the women at this club and in our leagues and in our community.”
Growing up a fan of the NFL, the Oregon Ducks and Portland Beavers baseball, Davis said her husband’s passion for soccer got her into the sport.
“I’m a fourth-generation Oregonian, so I know how much this club means to the city and the state to be the first woman asked to lead it is both my honor and an incredible responsibility,” Davis said. “I think there's a lot of exciting opportunities ahead for us, and I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of that really bright future.”
The past 16 months, of course, have been anything but bright for the clubs owned by Paulson. Just this week, the organization fired Thorns trainer Pierre Soubrier and assistant coach Sophie Clough after investigations by the National Women’s Soccer League found that each had broken league rules in separate incidents.
Since The Athletic first reported on Riley’s abusive behavior, there’s been a backlash from some fans demanding that Paulson sell the teams. He has announced plans to sell the Thorns, but not the Timbers,
Davis asked that she and her leadership team be given the opportunity to prove that significant positive changes have, and will continue to be, made within the Timbers and Thorns organizations.
Davis said she’s seen significant positive changes within the club over the past year.
“But I think it's incumbent on us to continue to do the work to support women in the workplace to support our players on the field. And I feel really confident that we have the team in place to do that.”
Davis said the organization has a lot of momentum entering the 2023 seasons for the Timbers and the Thorns. Ticket sales ahead of last year’s pace is one example she gave of that momentum.
As the CEO, Davis is in charge of all aspects of the company, including the on-field product. While Ned Grabavoy of the Timbers and Karina LeBlanc of the Thorns report to Davis, she said:
“Obviously they have incredibly distinguished careers and backgrounds of their own so they operate quite independently as well.”
In addition to Hillary Clinton, Davis said female colleagues at the NFL are among those who’ve been mentors. One of those is Anastaisia Danias Schmidt, now the general counsel for Major League Soccer, who Davis called “a huge source of support and guidance.”
Davis said she was touched at the number of people from across her life who reached out to congratulate her on getting the CEO post.
“The sentiment was largely how proud they were. And that I think is such a uniquely female thing,” Davis said. “I think that is so uplifting to hear so many women that I've worked with over the years expressed that kind of pride in in my accomplishments.”