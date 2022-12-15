121522-ovbcwildfiresurvey

A new survey asks Oregonians about how best to protect the state from devastating wildfires.

 PMG File Photo

Prescribed burns, pre-planned power outages and other possible measures to reduce wildfire risk are widely accepted by the majority of Oregonians, according to a recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

The center is a Portland-based nonpartisan group that releases periodic statewide surveys on issues ranging from the economy and the environment to politics and health care.

