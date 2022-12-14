Around the nation and in Oregon, millions of renters are struggling to keep up with skyrocketing rents, soaring inflation, and stagnant incomes, and with them, growing hunger. For decades, Congress has underinvested in proven housing solutions, but this year, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden and other members of Congress have a real opportunity to provide our state with the resources and tools we need to help address homelessness and hunger.

The underlying cause of our nation’s housing crisis is a severe shortage of homes affordable to people with the lowest incomes, including seniors, people with disabilities, and low-wage workers. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, there is a shortage of 7 million homes affordable and available to extremely low-income renters.