The Portland Housing Bureau expects to open four new affordable housing projects in the city funded in part by Metro’s regional housing bond between 2025 and 2029. They are planned to create an estimated 267 new units of affordable housing in North and Southwest Portland, including 214 rental units and 53 new affordable homeownership units.

“Stable, equitable housing opportunities are key to our shared economic recovery. This is a critical time for so many Portlanders struggling with housing instability and economic uncertainty. This slate of projects responds to the urgency of this moment with ingenuity and innovation,” said Portland Housing Commissioner Carmen Rubio.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

