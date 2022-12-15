Stephanie Kim is the newest member of the Oregon Arts Commission, the volunteer board that promotes the arts and chooses which artists and arts organizations receive government grants.
Kim has been serving as a board member on the Hillsboro Arts and Culture Council and the Five Oaks Museum. In her day job she’s a senior color designer at Nike.
“I think what appealed to OAC was my story as an immigrant, and my role within corporate design. With my work comes a lot of strategy, and I love the strategic part of my role within the creative process," she said.
Colorways and seasonal palettes take an immense amount of research to create trends and serve the needs of consumers. “It's about diversifying the market to make sure that every single product has its unique point of view. And yet, it holds up to the collection or the vision for the season,” Kim said.
That’s where strategy comes in. “When a strategy is put into place, it simplifies something that maybe had felt complicated.”
Urban
The OAC has spent a lot of time on its strategic plan and is now attempting to implement it. She said all decision-making goes through the strategic plan, “making sure that our priorities and all of our decisions are aligned to those priorities.”
Keeping the focus on the mission is one of Kim’s strengths. The OAC tries to balance out the capitalist free market of the arts with subsidizing creative people so they can get work done.
Rural
Kim said every person on the commission brings their own point of view, whether it's their ethnicity or geography or professional experience.
“We strategize how we can more equitably distribute the funds. A lot of our strategy and our policy work is about implementing an equity strategy to make sure that we're serving the needs of our Oregon community, (which is) becoming more and more diverse. Of course, in more rural areas you may not see that type of ethnic diversity, but there are artists in those places where they also deserve funding.”
Rural Oregon counts too, and the commissioners are from all over the state. “The commission does a really great job of diversifying the funding to go to the range of the arts. So, we're talking about performance art to visual art," she said.
Kim’s relative youth should enable the board to better advertise its grants, so they don’t all go to the usual suspects in the dominant culture.
“Many organizations, we make these grand plans and beautiful DEIA (diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility) plans, but what? What is our decision making based off of?” Kim said a lot of organizations are focused on “putting out immediate fires.” She wants to overcome such short-term thinking.
The commission meets in person. Kim has attended one commission meeting so far, in McMinnville, which was organized by David Harrelson, the cultural resources department manager at The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.
She does not think the change from Gov. Kate Brown to Gov.-elect Tina Kotek will make much difference to the board’s make up.
Korean quilt
Kim graduated with a BFA in textiles from the Rhode Island School of Design, and then worked in fashion before joining Nike. “I am a visual artist and I know the power of art coming from an immigrant family. Locally in Hillsboro, we have a vibrant and diverse blend of arts and culture and I feel immensely valued by our community as an independent artist.”
She is a fabric artist, basing her design on traditional pojagi quilts.
“We all faced a lot of cultural and language barriers growing up, so when you have a visual tool that becomes a language, that can be a very powerful outlet," she said. "I strongly believe in the power of art and feel it is my duty to be a bridge for immigrants to fully integrate into society and create accessibility in the arts."
She keeps her finger on the pulse by being involved in the Hillsboro Arts and Culture Council.
“With COVID, there were many online galleries and online exhibitions, but I do see now that there is that appetite of seeing things in person again," she said. "I'm excited to see a middle ground to create accessibility to the arts by having an online presence, and yet still having that physical connection with our people together in a physical space."
Funding increased during COVID as artist had to stay home. Now, however, “It's an exciting time, we're all interested to see if coming out of COVID the funding continues to flow. And if not, then what will that look like?”
Kim is optimistic about the OAC.
“They actually implement the conversations and the ideas that come out of those commission meetings. We’re not just talking about pie in the sky ideas, but what I've witnessed with the Arts Commission is that they're very practical, doing direct implementation that affects directly the people that were funding.”