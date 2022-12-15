Stephanie Kim of the Oregon Arts Commission

Stephanie Kim is the newest member of the Oregon Arts Commission, the volunteer board that promotes the arts and chooses which artists and arts organizations receive government grants.

Kim has been serving as a board member on the Hillsboro Arts and Culture Council and the Five Oaks Museum. In her day job she’s a senior color designer at Nike.

