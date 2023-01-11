Attention: Neighborhood Associations

Are you in a Portland neighborhood association that has discussed Mayor Ted Wheeler’s proposal for six large, sanctioned homeless camps? The Tribune would love to hear from you, if you’re in favor, opposed, or even discussing the camps. Send emails to dhaynes@pamplinmedia.com, subject line “Neighborhood Camps.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, along with Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan, has proposed the largest and most expansive plan yet to address homelessness in the city.

The proposal has drawn responses across the board, including praise from some in the business community, and condemnation from some service providers. At the heart of the multi-faceted plan: The proposal to build, and sanction, six homeless camps, each large enough for 250 residents, to be built somewhere in the city.

Create your own user feedback survey

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you