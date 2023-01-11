Housing and homelessness: Newly sworn-in Gov. Tina Kotek, on her first full day as Oregon’s 39th governor, made these crises her top agenda items the day after she was sworn into office.
Now two Portland committee chairs are backing that move.
Sen. Kayse Jama, D-Portland, and Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Portland, lead the committees in both chambers of the Legislature to make Kotek’s first executive order a reality.
“Every county in the state is grappling with a rise in homelessness,” Jama and Dexter said in a joint statement, Tuesday, Jan. 10. “Safe and equitable access to food and shelter is foundational for Oregonians being able to benefit from other investments, such as in healthcare and education.
“This is a moment for leaders at every level of government and in every industry to come together to solve this humanitarian crisis,” they added. “We hope and expect the executive orders will be the catalyst for the change Oregon needs.”
The Oregon Housing Need Analysis report was requested by the Legislature tin 2019 and published last December. It shows the root cause of homelessness to be a lack of housing supply. The study says 140,000 new homes need to be built to meet the needs of Oregon’s current population. Rising rents and limited access to affordable health care, mental and behavioral health services, health care and substance use disorder treatments, as well as with the overarching challenges imposed by the costs of inflation, have only exacerbated this crisis.