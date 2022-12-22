The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to confirm Alexis Taylor, former Oregon Department of Agriculture director, as USDA's new top agricultural trade official.
The White House in May had nominated Taylor to be USDA's undersecretary for trade and foreign affairs — an ambassador responsible for overseeing international negotiations related to agricultural trade, developing USDA's trade policies, opening foreign markets to U.S. farm goods and promoting American agriculture.
Taylor drew praise from Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, when her nomination was announced in May. “Folks around the world enjoy some of Oregon's finest products — from apples to wheat, Christmas trees to grass seed and much more — thanks to her leadership,” they wrote. “We are confident that she will serve the United States well in her new role.”
The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry in September advanced Taylor's nomination to the full Senate, and for the past few months, farm groups have been urging the Senate to confirm Taylor. In the September hearing, Taylor told senators what her priorities will be as a trade leader.
Taylor said she will work with the U.S. Trade Representative on a path toward country-of-origin labeling that is World Trade Organization-compliant; hold Canada and Mexico to their commitments under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement; try to expand export markets for dairy and other farm products within the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework; and work to contain Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza cases without disrupting markets.
Industry leaders and commodity groups on Wednesday welcomed Taylor's confirmation.
“I’m confident Alexis Taylor will do a great job in this important role at USDA and I’m pleased she was finally confirmed," said Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Chandler Goule, CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers, said he expects Taylor will navigate U.S. agriculture through "growing global challenges" and help expand export markets. "I have worked with Alexis for over 15 years, and I know the agriculture industry will benefit immensely from her expertise."