The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to confirm Alexis Taylor, former Oregon Department of Agriculture director, as USDA's new top agricultural trade official.

The White House in May had nominated Taylor to be USDA's undersecretary for trade and foreign affairs — an ambassador responsible for overseeing international negotiations related to agricultural trade, developing USDA's trade policies, opening foreign markets to U.S. farm goods and promoting American agriculture.

