Storm followup

A fallen utility pole blocks part of Southeast Holgate Boulevard during Tuesday's windstorm.

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

Storm-related power outages left tens of thousands of people without power throughout the Portland and Vancouver region Wednesday.

Fallen trees and branches also blocked streets and hampered traffic. One person died Tuesday afternoon when a truck struck a fallen tree on I-84 near milepost 40 in Multnomah County.

Tags

Recommended for you