Storm-related power outages left tens of thousands of people without power throughout the Portland and Vancouver region Wednesday.
Fallen trees and branches also blocked streets and hampered traffic. One person died Tuesday afternoon when a truck struck a fallen tree on I-84 near milepost 40 in Multnomah County.
At the height of the outages, more than 150,000 customers from Clark County, Washington, all the way to the Southern Oregon Coast were in the dark. By 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, more than 91,000 customers were still without power.
The widespread outages were sparked by storm force winds that sent trees and branches onto wires and high-voltage transformers all day long. People told KOIN 6 News they knew power crews were going to be busy when they woke up to hear the winds rattling their homes.
“I mean honestly, I’m from the east coast and this just feels like hurricane weather right now,” said Vincent Seadler, who lives on Southeast 72nd and Foster in Portland.
PGE and Pacific Power reported that the widespread strong winds, ranging from 40 to 80 miles per hour, challenged their restoration during the day. But as the winds died down after the sun went down, service crews are working throughout the night to restore power.
Even with hundreds of power crews from California, Idaho and Washington, PGE said it will take a while to assess the damage and restore power.
Officials advise community members to stay away from all downed power lines and utility lines and to not drive over them either. If you see a downed line, be sure to notify the power company.
Crews from local power companies, and some from out-of-state, are racing to get power restored to thousands of people in Oregon and Southwest Washington following a significant storm that swept through the region Tuesday.
Here’s where things stood as of 9:30 Wednesday morning:
PGE:
There were still more than 37,000 PGE customers without service. That was down from more than 112,000 late Tuesday. The bulk of PGE’s issues continues to be along the Interstate 5 corridor with additional large service interruptions in Washington County and the Molalla area.
PGE is still reporting outages from Grand Ronde east to Government Camp and Sauvie Island south to Sunnyside.
Pacific Power:
More than 7,500 Pacific Power customers were still waiting for service to be restored. Most of those outages are concentrated between Salem and Corvallis. Pacific Power was reporting a handful of outages in the Portland-metro area.
There were also more than 1,000 Pacific Power outages in the Astoria area and roughly another 6,000 between Coos Bay and Bandon.
Clark County PUD:
In Southwest Washington, Clark County PUD was working to restore service to more than 1,050 customers. There were scattered outages being reported in the Vancouver and Camas areas. The Amboy area has the most reported outages.
Tillamook People’s Utility District:
On the Oregon Coast, Tillamook People’s Utility District was reporting more than 10,000 outages from Tuesday’s storm. That number has gone up slightly Wednesday morning. The bulk of those were along Highway 101 near Tillamook and in neighborhoods near Nehalem and Manzanita.