I imagine many readers glancing at this page have already abandoned a New Year’s resolution (or two).

Gone is the first week of the year, with its ambition and hope. Instead, we’re in the mid-January doldrums, part of the long wait for the sun to banish our muddy yards and seasonal affective disorder. Almost definitely, your resolution has already atrophied into resignation.

Kate Schell is a designer for Pamplin Media. She orders too many tomato varieties every year. You can reach her at milkweedandhoney@pamplinmedia.com.