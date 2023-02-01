For the second time in four years, Portland officials have postponed a project meant to help the west side of the city recover from a devastating Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake.
The Portland Water Bureau announced on Jan. 31 that it is delaying the construction on the planned Willamette River Crossing project intended to keep Bull Run water flowing to the west side of the city after such a large earthquake.
In 2019, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office admitted that a planned heavy equipment staging facility at the former Sgt. Jerome F. Sears U.S. Army Reserve Center outside of Multnomah Village had been delayed because of a lack of funding.
Both projects are intended to help West Portland recover if water pipes and bridges across the river are heavily damaged or destroyed by a large earthquake. The west side of the city could be without water for up to a year if all six existing pipelines that cross the river are destroyed. And all of the city’s heavy equipment is currently stored in East Portland.
Construction on the pipeline project was scheduled to start later this year. Instead, it will now not begin until the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2027, at the soonest.
Water bureau officials said there are several reasons for the delay, including a shortage of construction workers caused by other major projects in the region, anticipated supply chain problems, inflation predictions, and concerns raised by residents in the RiverPlace neighborhood on the west side of the river that will be impacted by project construction.
“Willamette River Crossing remains a priority project for me and the Portland Water Bureau but we face serious competition for construction resources. A delay in construction will allow us to adapt while responding to community concerns about development in the RiverPlace neighborhood,” said Water Commissioner Mingus Mapps said in a Jan. 31 press release.
According to the release, the pipes that carry water from the east to west side of the Willamette River are more than 50 years old and will likely not survive a major earthquake. To help keep water flowing to the west side, the Willamette River Crossing project has been planning to install an earthquake-resilient pipe deep under the river.
The bureau has spent $38 million on the project so far. The final estimated budget has not been announced.
During the last year, a project team, including nationally and regionally recognized tunneling experts, determined that a different technology and a minor change to alignment was needed. Although the bureau was confident it had solved those problems, the release said that “during the last 45 days alone, new information on construction inflation projections, supply chain challenges and overlap with other Water Bureau, City of Portland and regional projects of a similar nature intensified the potential risks with moving forward now.”
No date has been announced for building the heavy equipment staging area at the Sears Armory. Wheeler’s office told the Portland Tribune in 2019 that it might require city voters to approve a public safety levy. The parking lot is currently being used as a Safe Rest Village for the homeless and a staging site for the Southwest Capitol Highway Improvement Project.
