Ice storm 2

A water feature at McDonald's along Southwest Boones Ferry Road in Tualatin is froze by temperatures in the teens.

 PMG photo: Jaime Valdez

Life-threatening weather conditions are expected to continue well into Saturday, Dec. 24, if not later.

Freezing rain began falling in the Portland region Friday afternoon and coated roads, sidewalk, Portland Streetcar tracks and rooftops with ice by Friday morning. Emergency warmup shelters filled up overnight and officials urged people to stay home if at all possible. Sleet continued falling in parts of the region early Friday.

