Life-threatening weather conditions are expected to continue well into Saturday, Dec. 24, if not later.
Freezing rain began falling in the Portland region Thursday afternoon and coated roads, sidewalk, Portland Streetcar tracks and rooftops with ice by Friday morning. Emergency warmup shelters filled up overnight and officials urged people to stay home if at all possible. Sleet continued falling in parts of the region early Friday.
Temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing until midday Saturday, when things are currently predicted to begin thawing out. In the meantime, transportation officials described freeway, road and street conditions as extremely hazardous. The Portland Streetcar cancelled due to surface conditions. All TriMet buses are chained. Service has been canceled on lines in upper elevations. Several other routes have also been placed on detours due to road conditions. All MAX service has been disrupted and service is being provided by shuttles in some locations. Trains that are traveling are going no faster than 30 miles per hour.
All riders should check trimet.org/alerts before heading out, as this information can change quickly and will be updated throughout the day.
“With Multnomah County’s state of emergency in effect, TriMet will not turn away anyone who is traveling to a warming shelter or somewhere to get warm and is unable pay fare. We ask that riders let the bus driver know that they are trying to get to a place that is warm,” TriMet said Friday morning.
Fallen trees and limbs are blocking roads and knocking out power throughout the region. For example, Southwest Walker Road was closed between Southwest Canyon Road and Southwest 103rd Avenue on Friday by at least three broken power poles and fallen trees, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Most flights out of Portland International Airport have been canceled until at least noon. Anyone needing to go to the airport is asked to contact the airline directly to make sure it is still scheduled to depart.
Closures include government offices, Red Cross blood dives, the Portland Art Museum, parks facilities, health facilities, banks, credit unions and other institutions,
Emergency warming centers can be found at:
• Portsmouth Union Church: 4775 N. Lombard St., Portland, OR 97203,
• Arbor Lodge: 1952 N. Lombard St., Portland, OR 97217
• Sunrise Center: 18901 E. Burnside St., Gresham, OR 97233
• Oregon Convention Center: 960 NE 1st Ave. Portland, OR 97232
• The Salvation Army Building: 1440 SE 21st Ave, Hillsboro TriMet route number 57
• Beaverton Community Center: 12350 SW 5th St, Beaverton TriMet route numbers 52, 76 and 78
• Reynolds High School, 1698 SW Cherry Park Rd, Troutdale