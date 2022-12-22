The TriMet, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation said they are taking precautions ahead of the snow and ice, but urged travelers to stay off the roads if possible and bundle up if they must go outside.
“We’re asking anyone who is traveling by transit in the coming days to please prepare for extreme cold. Bundle up, grab a pair of ice trekkers if you have them, and always check trimet.org/alerts before heading out to get the very latest on delays, detours and cancellations,” said TriMet spokesperson Tia York.
TriMet said they were not yet switching to snow routes or cancelling any lines. Buses have had trouble in the higher elevations and MAX trains have been slowed and even halted in previous storms, however.
“PBOT works to keep vital transit lines and emergency routes open in winter weather. Our essential workers are the first responders for other first responders as they treat Portland streets to make them passable for firefighters, ambulances, police and other emergency personnel. These snow and ice routes are the most critical for our city’s police and fire stations, hospitals, schools, frequent bus routes, the downtown core, and major business districts — about a third of our entire street grid,” said PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera.
ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton said his agency has been spreading deicer at known problem locations and is prepared to plow and use salts on area freeways when the weather turns more severe.