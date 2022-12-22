Travel warning
PMG file photo

The TriMet, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation said they are taking precautions ahead of the snow and ice, but urged travelers to stay off the roads if possible and bundle up if they must go outside.

“We’re asking anyone who is traveling by transit in the coming days to please prepare for extreme cold. Bundle up, grab a pair of ice trekkers if you have them, and always check trimet.org/alerts before heading out to get the very latest on delays, detours and cancellations,” said TriMet spokesperson Tia York.

