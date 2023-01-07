I84 Closuer

A map of where the work is taking place on TriMet's A Better Red MAX Extension and Reliability Project.

TriMet closed Interstate 84 in both directions near the Interstate 205 interchange late Friday, Jan. 6. It is not scheduled to reopen until 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The closure is required for work to continue on the regional transit agency’s A Better Red MAX Extension and Reliability Project. The work requires that a stretch of I-84 between westbound Exit 9 and eastbound Exit 6 be shut down to allow crews the space needed to place the concrete deck for a new MAX light rail bridge under construction near Gateway Green Park, less than a quarter mile north of the Gateway Transit Center.