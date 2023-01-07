TriMet reopened Interstate 84 in both directions near the Interstate 205 interchange early Sunday, Jan. 8, after closing it Friday.
The closure was required for work to continue on the regional transit agency’s A Better Red MAX Extension and Reliability Project. The work required that a stretch of I-84 between westbound Exit 9 and eastbound Exit 6 be shut down to allow crews the space needed to place the concrete deck for a new MAX light rail bridge under construction near Gateway Green Park, less than a quarter mile north of the Gateway Transit Center.
Divers are encouraged to visit TripCheck.com for real-time traffic information before driving in the area. TriMet said drivers should plan for delays, take an alternate route or use public transit.
“We thank drivers for their patience as crews perform this critical work that will improve the reliability of the MAX system once the Better Red project completes in 2024,” said.
According to TriMet, improvements will include the addition of a second set of light rail tracks in the Gateway area and two new light rail bridges. The new tracks will reduce delays that happen when trains traveling in both directions have to wait for oncoming trains to pass. With the Gateway Transit Center serving MAX Blue, Green and Red lines, helping Red Line trains move more efficiently will also keep trains on time elsewhere in the system.