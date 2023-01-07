I84 Closuer

A map of where the work is taking place on TriMet's A Better Red MAX Extension and Reliability Project.

TriMet reopened Interstate 84 in both directions near the Interstate 205 interchange early Sunday, Jan. 8, after closing it Friday.

The closure was required for work to continue on the regional transit agency’s A Better Red MAX Extension and Reliability Project. The work required that a stretch of I-84 between westbound Exit 9 and eastbound Exit 6 be shut down to allow crews the space needed to place the concrete deck for a new MAX light rail bridge under construction near Gateway Green Park, less than a quarter mile north of the Gateway Transit Center.