The Betsy Ross flag is a reconstructed early design for the flag of the United States, which conformed to the standards laid out by the Flag Act of 1777: having 13 alternating red and white horizontal stripes and 13 five-pointed white stars arranged in circle inside a blue canton. The 1777 act was passed early in the American Revolutionary War. As the widely-believed story goes, shortly after the 1777 act, upholsterer and flag maker Betsy Ross was commissioned to make the first flag by George Washington. After receiving the design from Washington, Ross famously altered the stars from being six-pointed and made them five-pointed.
Ross's grandson, William Canby, presented a version of her story to the Historical Society of Pennsylvania in 1870. Canby's 1870 account remains popular American folklore, but has been the source of debate. Although the account has supporters, his story lacks historical evidence and documentation.
Canby's account and similar versions of the Betsy Ross tale often refer to the Betsy Ross American flag design as the "first U.S. flag", but there is still no consensus. There were at least 17 flag makers who worked in Philadelphia during the time. So, there may not be one "first" flag, but many.
