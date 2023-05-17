If a job needs to be done at the Children’s Healing Art Project, the odds are Maryn Moreau is already on it.

A 10th grader at Pacific Crest Community School in Portland, Moreau is passionate about volunteering and dedicating the time she isn’t in class to service work. Her time volunteering has helped the Oregon Food Bank, Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon, Store to Door, Children’s Healing Art Project, and the Autism Society of Oregon.