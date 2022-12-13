February 2, 1928 – December 1, 2022 - Molly Field was born in Medford, OR to Wheeler and Grace Anderson on February 2, 1928. Shortly after Molly was born, the Andersons moved to a house on the Rogue River in Grants Pass. Molly and her brother Ken enjoyed an ideal childhood swimming, canoeing and boating on the river. Her dad was an electrical lineman and they spent summer months in Crater Lake and Diamond Lake, while electricity was installed.
In High School Molly was very active athletically and participated in every sport available at the time: captain of the Field Hockey team, Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Tennis. As the story goes, the other schools knew when Molly was coming to town per a lady that went to Roseburg HS. That lady, Pat Anderson, ended up being her sister in-law.
After WWII, Molly was at the beach in Twin Rocks when she met a recently discharged GI, Bill Field. That relationship lasted until Bill’s passing in 2007. They were married in 1950 and settled in Lake Oswego in 1957. They had two children, Nancy and Doug, and after the kids were in school, Molly joined the staff at Uplands Grade School where she made life-long friendships.
Molly and Bill loved the beach spending their honeymoon in Lincoln City, and taking annual summer vacations to Neskowin. They eventually built their own cabin in Cannon Beach, where they spent much of their retirement years. Molly will be missed by her children Nancy Wirth (Jeff), Doug Field (Julie) grandchildren Jeffrey and Katie, Mackenzie and Camille as well as Nephew Scott Anderson and 2 great- grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity, or to the Young Life organization.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at the Wirth’s house in early 2023. If interested in attending, please email Nancy at newirth@gmail.com