Mary Ellen (Molly) Field

February 2, 1928 – December 1, 2022 - Molly Field was born in Medford, OR to Wheeler and Grace Anderson on February 2, 1928. Shortly after Molly was born, the Andersons moved to a house on the Rogue River in Grants Pass. Molly and her brother Ken enjoyed an ideal childhood swimming, canoeing and boating on the river. Her dad was an electrical lineman and they spent summer months in Crater Lake and Diamond Lake, while electricity was installed.

In High School Molly was very active athletically and participated in every sport available at the time: captain of the Field Hockey team, Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Tennis. As the story goes, the other schools knew when Molly was coming to town per a lady that went to Roseburg HS. That lady, Pat Anderson, ended up being her sister in-law.