Heavy rains led to a combined sewage overflow spill into the Willamette River late Tuesday. People are advise to stay away from the river downstream of Willamette Park for 48 hours after the spill ends.
According the Bureau of Environmental Services, the Big Pipe system intended to reduce such spills reached capacity around 10:15 p.m. on De. 27, leading to a combination of stormwater and sewage overflowing into the river from multiple outfalls.
A CSO is about 80 percent stormwater and 20 percent sewage. CSOs are rare and can occur during periods of heavy rain or snowfall. The public can follow the duration of this overflow by viewing the Big Pipe Tracker online. It can be found at portland.gov/bes/big-pipe-tracker.
During an overflow and for 48 hours afterward, the public is advised to avoid contact with the river because of increased bacteria in the water. The river’s water quality is safe for recreation during all other times.
Since completing the $1.4 billion Big Pipe project in 2011, the number of CSOs have dropped by 94 percent to the Willamette River and 99 percent to the Columbia Slough. Before the project, incidents occurred to the Willamette River an average of 50 times a year, with some lasting days. Today, the bureau said, overflows occur an average of four times per winter season and once every three summers. This is the fourth CSO of the year.
According to BES, the Big Pipe system refers to a series of improvements, from disconnecting downspouts on homes to allow rainwater to be absorbed naturally in the ground to the construction of big pipes on both sides of the river and along the slough to store and convey large quantities of flows to the city’s main wastewater treatment plant in North Portland.