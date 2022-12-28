Sewer overflow

The Big Pipe Tracker chart early Wednesday, Dec. 28, shows late Tuesday combined sewer overflow overflow into the Willamette River.

 Courtesy: BES

Heavy rains led to a combined sewage overflow spill into the Willamette River late Tuesday. People are advise to stay away from the river downstream of Willamette Park for 48 hours after the spill ends.

According the Bureau of Environmental Services, the Big Pipe system intended to reduce such spills reached capacity around 10:15 p.m. on De. 27, leading to a combination of stormwater and sewage overflowing into the river from multiple outfalls.

