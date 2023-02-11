A 3-0 loss to your rival in front of one of the biggest home crowds of the season isn’t ideal, but the Portland Winterhawks found plenty to build upon from a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday in front of more than 8,000 fans at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Featuring the top two teams in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference standings, the game between Portland and Seattle had a playoff feel. It went the Thunderbirds’ way thanks to a power-play goal in the second period, a fortunate bounce in the third period and some strong goaltending from Thomas Milic.
The win improves Seattle to 38-9-1-1 for 78 points. Portland is 36-11-2-2 for 76 points.
Mike Johnston, the Winterhawks senior VP, general manager and head coach, told his team they’ll be in good shape if they play the way they did on Saturday.
“If we take that game we played tonight, that'll translate well to the playoffs,” Johnston said. “We have to make sure that we tidy up a couple of things we can do better, but we want to repeat as much as we can that type of game. We were really focused. We were skating. I thought we made some good plays tonight. I thought we had some great looks at the net. And we need to do that every night to get into real good habits heading into the playoffs.”
Seattle, a team with 10 NHL-drafted players, broke through on the power play midway through the second period. Defenseman Kevin Korchinski wired a shot through traffic for the game’s first goal.
That power play came seconds after Milic made a strong blocker save with Portland’s Josh Zakreski in alone thanks to a Luca Cagnoni pass.
The score stayed 1-0 until a Brad Lambert centering pass on the rush deflected off of Portland defenseman Ryan McCleary and past goalie Dante Giannuzzi with 6:22 remaining. With the Winterhawks forced to press a bit, Sam Popowich wired home another 58 seconds later on a Thunderbirds’ odd-man rush.
This is only the second time this season that Portland has lost in regulation at home, both to Seattle.
Milic was a big part of that, stopping all 36 Winterhawks shots. And the Thunderbirds helped him by clearing the puck out of danger on several scrambles.
Giannuzzi was strong at the other end, finishing with 29 saves in a tough-luck loss.
Saturday was the last time Portland will play at home until March 4. The next seven are on the road, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Spokane.
The Winterhawks have clinched their 12th consecutive playoff berth and hope to continue to push Seattle for the top seed in the Western Conference, while at least finishing among the top three teams for a favorable first-round matchup when the playoffs begin at the end of March.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”