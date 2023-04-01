The Portland Winterhawks got through the playoff jitters, managed the momentum swings that postseason hockey provides and were solid-to-strong when playing a man down on Friday.
The result was a 4-2 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to start the best-of-7 Western Hockey League playoff series between the U.S. Division teams on the right foot.
Marcus Nguyen scored two goals, including the third-period go-ahead strike. Kyle Chyzowski, Marek Alscher and Josh Zakreski each had two assists and, despite a late mistake that made the finish more interesting, Jan Spunar had a solid 31-save performance in his playoff debut.
Game 2 is 6 p.m. Saturday at the VMC and televised on KRCW in Portland.
Portland weathered Friday’s momentum swings with strong special teams play. The Winterhawks were 2 for 4 on the power play statistically and 3 for 4 practically. They killed five of six Everett penalties and effectively protected the one-goal lead when the Silvertips pulled goalie Tyler Palmer for an extra attacker.
“For me, special teams gives your bench a lot of confidence, a lot of energy,” Winterhawks coach Mike Johnston said. “If your power play goes out and gets chances (it builds momentum). I know we scored tonight, but it was more (significant) that we were getting some really good looks.”
Everett tied the game 2-2 on a power play early in the third period, but Portland’s penalty kill won that matchup on the night.
“I thought our penalty kill was solid,” Johnston said. “I thought we took away lanes, we were good on their entries. And it's something in the series where you know both teams are going to make adjustments as the series goes along.”
The Winterhawks will want to improve five-on-five play for Game 2. For stretches, especially over the first half of the game, the Silvertips were able to use their quickness and play below the goal line to pin Portland in its own zone.
Johnston said he wants to see his team be the one playing in the attacking zone more in Game 2.
“The key thing for our team in the offensive zone is that we protect the puck when we have it down low. I thought we lost a few too many puck battles down low,” Johnston said. “They got the puck, they moved it up and they were starting to attack. So, puck possession in the offensive zone, then once we get to move our defense get active and it gives teams a lot of trouble. So puck possession’s the most important thing.”
Goals 81 seconds apart midway through the third period turned a 2-2 game into a Portland victory.
Nguyen’s second goal of the night broke the tie. It came on a shot from the left-wing circle that managed to get through Palmer at the near post, and came seconds after a Portland power-play expired. Nguyen converted a cross-ice pass from Josh Zakreski.
“I wasn't sure if it went in at first,” Nguyen said. “But I saw Chizzer (Chyzowski) coming through the crease with his stick up, so it kind of squeaked through, I guess. But it was good pass From Zakreski.
James Stefan deflected a point shot by Alscher for the fourth Portland goal with 7:40 remaining, the second helper of the period for the defenseman Alscher.
A gift allowed Everett to pull within one goal on Austin Roest’s second goal of the game with 3:11 remaining. Spunar handled the puck behind his net and, under pressure from behind, threw a pass up ice that landed right on Roest’s stick to put into an unguarded net.
Johnston said a combination of errors led to that goal.
“(Spunar) knows where our defense are going to be on the play, but (the Silvertips) started to take away our defensemen,” Johnston said. “So, he made a choice to go up the middle (with his pass), which is never a good thing for a goalie.”
Johnston said he played Spunar in the opener instead of Dante Giannuzzi based on Spunar’s strong play in the final few regular-season starts.
“He's been solid in the stretch run. I thought he was good again tonight,” Johnston said. “Obviously, he made a mistake in the third period. Mistakes happen in the game. But I thought his play overall, he looked really solid.”
The first period was jittery and physical 1-1 stalemate. Everett scored 7:10 into the game when Roest converted a rebound chance from a point shot by Aidan Sutter. Portland responded 102 seconds later with a Robbie Fromm-Delorme power-play goal on a rebound chance off a Gabe Klassen stuff attempt.
Nguyen’s first goal of the night, on a power play 5:26 into the second period gave Portland a 2-1 lead.