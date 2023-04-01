Portland Winterhawksdefenseman Marek Alscher vs. Everett March 31, 2023

Portland Winterhawks defenseman Marek Alscher, who had two assists Friday to help beat the Everett Silvertips 4-2, carries the puck during the third period.

 Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks got through the playoff jitters, managed the momentum swings that postseason hockey provides and were solid-to-strong when playing a man down on Friday.

The result was a 4-2 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to start the best-of-7 Western Hockey League playoff series between the U.S. Division teams on the right foot.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you