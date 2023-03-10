Portland Winterhawks Robbie Fromm-Delorme vs. Spokane Jan. 29 2023

Pictured in a January home game against Spokane, Portland Winterhawks forward Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored twice in his team's 5-2 win on Friday, March 10 at Spokane.

 Courtesy Photo: Matthew Wolfe/Portland Winterhawks

Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored twice and Josh Zakreski tallied the go-ahead goal as the Portland Winterhawks beat the host Spokane Chiefs 5-2 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Portland needs two more points to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The Winterhawks are 38-17-3-3 for 82 points. The Chiefs are 14-39-3-4 for 35 points.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you