Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored twice and Josh Zakreski tallied the go-ahead goal as the Portland Winterhawks beat the host Spokane Chiefs 5-2 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.
Portland needs two more points to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The Winterhawks are 38-17-3-3 for 82 points. The Chiefs are 14-39-3-4 for 35 points.
Portland scored three times in the final 7:30 to pull away.
Zakreski broke a 2-2 tie with his ninth goal of the season, lifting a quick wrister from a tight angle past Spokane goalie Dawson Cowan.
Fromm-Delorme’s second of the night and 30th of the season came seconds into a power play with just under four minutes left. Then, 33 seconds later, Marcus Nguyen won a race to wipe out an icing and tucked the puck into the empty net for hls 21st of the season.
Portland led 1-0 after one period on the fourth goal of the season for defenseman Carter Sotheran. Spokane went ahead 2-1 midway through the second before Fromm-Delorme tipped a Luca Cagnoni shot from the blue line past Cowan.The Chiefs outshot the Winterhawks 32-22, but only beat Portland goalie Jan Spunar twice.
Kyle McDonough, a 16-year-old affiliate player who was a second-round pick by Portland in the 2022 WHL Draft, made his WHL debut for Portland on Friday.
The Winterhawks visit Tri-City on Saturday, a chance to wrap up third place in the West and gain some momentum. The Americans are a possible first-round playoff foe for the Winterhawks.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”