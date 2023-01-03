Bureau reassignments

Work is also underway on implementing City Charter reforms approved by voters at the Nov. 8 election.

 PMG Photo: Jim Redden

Mayor Ted Wheeler reassigned Portland bureaus to City Council members the day before its first meeting with new Commissioner Rene Gonzalez.

Wheeler said the bureaus are now grouped by service areas in a move to increasing efficiencies ahead of all bureau being place under the control of a professional manager in 2025 as required by the City Charter reforms approved by Portland voters at the Nov. 8 general election.