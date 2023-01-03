Mayor Ted Wheeler reassigned Portland bureaus to City Council members the day before its first meeting with new Commissioner Rene Gonzalez.
Wheeler said the bureaus are now grouped by service areas in a move to increasing efficiencies ahead of all bureau being place under the control of a professional manager in 2025 as required by the City Charter reforms approved by Portland voters at the Nov. 8 general election.
“Today marks an important step toward the creation of five service-focused city areas that will create the basis for how the future City Administrator will lead bureaus in 2025, overseen by the Mayor. Over the next two years, we will continue working with commissioner staff and bureaus to help make city-offered services more integrative. I have met with each Commissioner several times over the last few weeks to discuss service areas, including newly elected Commissioner Rene Gonzalez. This shift will help improve how the city manages and oversees bureaus and will ease our full transition to a City Administrator management system over the course of the next two years,” Wheeler said in the Tuesday, Jan. 3 announcement.
According to the announcement, the newly-created service areas are: Administration, Public Safety, Community and Economic Development, Public Works, and Culture and Livability. The bureaus within each service area will report to the same commissioner-in charge, as assigned by Wheeler. They were created by an executive order signed on Dec. 30, 2022, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
The new assignments are as follows:
Mayor Ted Wheeler - Administration
Bureaus: Office of Management and Finance, City Budget Office, Office of Government Relations, Office of the City Attorney, Portland Police Bureau, Joint Office of Homeless Services.
Liaison responsibilities: League of Oregon Cities
Commissioner Carmen Rubio - Community and Economic Development
Bureaus: Portland Housing Bureau, Bureau of Development Services, Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, Prosper Portland
Liaison responsibilities: Venture Portland, Home Forward, Visitor Development Fund Board (with Commissioner Mingus Mapps), Travel Portland, The Gateway Center, Workforce Development Board, Portland Mall Management, Inc., Portland Film Office, Metro Policy Advisory Committee, Mt. Hood Cable Regulatory Commission
Commissioner Mingus Mapps – Public Works
Bureaus: Portland Water Bureau, Bureau of Hydroelectric Power, Bureau of Environmental Services, Portland Bureau of Transportation
Liaison responsibilities: Portland Aerial Tram Board, Portland Streetcar, Inc., Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation, Rose Festival Foundation, Royal Rosarians, Fair & Moral Claims Committee (with Commissioner Dan Ryan), Visitor Development Fund Board (with Commissioner Carmen Rubio), Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (with Commissioner Rene Gonzalez)
Commissioner Rene Gonzalez – Public Safety
Bureaus: Portland Fire & Rescue, Fire & Police Disability & Retirement , Bureau of Emergency Communications, Portland Bureau of Emergency Management Liaison Responsibilities, Regional Disaster Policy Organization, Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (with Commissioner Mingus Mapps), BOEC User Board
Commissioner Dan Ryan -Culture and Livability
Bureaus: Office of Community and Civic Life, Office of Equity and Human Rights, Portland Parks & Recreation
Liaison responsibilities: Regional Arts and Culture Council, Metropolitan Exposition and Recreation Commission, Portland’5 Centers for the Arts, Multnomah Youth Commission, Multnomah County Animal Control, Portland Children’s Levy, Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland Parks Foundation, East Portland Action Plan • Fair & Moral Claims Committee (with Commissioner Mingus Mapps)
Oversight of the Small Donor Elections Program is set by City Code 2.16.190, which will be amended in early 2023.
Implementation of the voter-approved City Charter reforms will take two year. When complete, the amended charter will establish a mayor-council form of government, establish the role of a City Administrator, create four new geographic districts with three councilors representing each district, and elect City officials using ranked choice voting.
“During the two-year implementation window, the City must continue to focus on addressing major challenges citywide, specifically regarding homelessness and public safety. The work listed above represents three essential drivers of change: preparing for better governance, improving service delivery and bureau management, and addressing Portland’s most challenging problems of homelessness and public safety,” the announcement said.