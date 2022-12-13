Portland Tribune new website
By Geoff Pursinger Pamplin Media Group

The Portland Tribune debuts a new look this week, with a fresh design on its desktop, tablet and mobile sites.

We think it’s a big improvement, and hope you do, too. With easier navigation, more links to related stories and a more robust search function, the redesign is aimed at helping the newsroom team get you more of the trusted community news you need.

John Schrag (he/him) is the executive editor of Pamplin Media Group. 