The Portland Tribune debuts a new look this week, with a fresh design on its desktop, tablet and mobile sites.
We think it’s a big improvement, and hope you do, too. With easier navigation, more links to related stories and a more robust search function, the redesign is aimed at helping the newsroom team get you more of the trusted community news you need.
This is just one of two-dozen websites Pamplin Media Group will be rolling out this month. As with any big construction project, there will be delays and surprises. Please pardon our dust while we finish setting things up for you.
If you get lost or find yourself at a digital “dead end,” head to the three white lines at the top left corner of the page where you will find links to the various sections of the new site.
Current digital subscribers should get a pop-up message that will help them use their email address to create a new password and continue enjoying full access to the website. New subscribers can click on the red “Subscribe Now” button at the top of the page and take advantage of our $1 trial offer.
The new websites still put a premium on trusted local news, features, opinion pieces and sports, but we also will be showcasing our coverage of community events as well as Rediscover Oregon, a new streaming channel focusing on in-state destinations.
Once the technical issues are sorted out, we will be asking you, our readers, to provide feedback on the new websites so that we can ensure we are getting you the local news you need — where and when you want it.
“We realize that the site we’re launching this week is not perfect,” said Tribune Publisher Mark Garber. “But we are very excited about how it will look once we get through this test drive. It’s a big win for our company, our readers and our community.”
This new site could not have gone live this week without the hard work of our colleagues at TownNews and several dedicated Pamplin Media Group employees, including Nikki DeBuse, Vance Tong, Alvaro Fontan, Bart Betz, Shelli Lundgren and Geoff Pursinger.
John Schrag (he/him) is the executive editor of Pamplin Media Group.