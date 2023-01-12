To position Pamplin Media for sustained growth for years to come, Pamplin Media President J. Brian Monihan announced several additional staff changes within the local news organization.
“I’m happy to announce that we are promoting several members of our team to larger leadership roles within our company,” Monihan said. “These people have worked incredibly hard for us over the years, and I’m excited to see them take on new duties and help us grow in the years to come.”
Vance W. Tong: Vice President
Tong most recently has served as Director of Operations at Pamplin Media. In this role, he was instrumental in the rollout of new company websites and the ongoing improvements to Pamplin Media Group’s digital presence. He also has served as the Portland Tribune's editor and Central Oregonian's publisher. In his new duties, Tong will work with Pamplin Media’s news teams to increase local news content for all print and digital operations. In addition, he will continue to support our Central Design Desk in the design, workflow and production of our newspapers and our circulation team to help drive more digital subscriptions. He will report directly to the president.
“Vance’s organizational skills are key to keeping all our teams on task for 2023,” Monihan said. “We have some big goals for the coming year, and Vance’s leadership is critical to making sure Pamplin Media achieves these benchmarks. We pride ourselves on being Oregon’s best and largest local news source. Vance will help us maintain our unique advantage of providing trusted local news not available from any other media.”
Jules Rogers: Editor, Portland Tribune
Rogers has served as associate editor of both the Portland Tribune and Business Tribune. As the editor, she will lead the Portland Tribune news team as the reporters and photographers work to grow both print and digital subscriptions through a greater emphasis on trending Portland-centric stories.
“Jules has been impressive in the short time she has worked for us,” Monihan said. “Her strength on the digital side will be vital as we continue to grow our readership through all digital, email and print products. I’m excited to see where she leads the Portland Tribune in the coming years.”
In addition, Jules will be leading PMG’s second year in Table Stakes, a training program sponsored by the Poynter Institute that will support her work at the Portland Tribune.
Dana Haynes: Pamplin Media Group Editor in Chief
Haynes most recently has served as editor of the Portland Tribune. In his new role, he will support all news operations through better coordination of news staff regarding stories that affect all communities served by Pamplin Media.
“With more than 50 journalists serving our communities, Dana’s ability to create better collaboration between our news teams and among key media partners will go a long way to helping all our products be more local,” Monihan said. “Dana is a veteran journalist who understands community journalism's value and how it creates stronger communities. His leadership will be invaluable for all our community editors.”
Haynes previously serves as a reporter or editor at Pamplin Media papers including those in Lake Oswego, West Linn, Gresham, Beaverton, Tigard, Tualatin, Sherwood and King City.
Also taking on expanded roles within Pamplin Media are Executive Editor John Schrag and Director of Engagement Geoff Pursinger. Both have many years of news experience that will benefit all Pamplin Media editors and reporters.
John C. Schrag: Executive Editor
Schrag will remain the company’s point person on all matters relating to news operations, working closely with the Pamplin Media’s editor in chief and director of engagement to ensure local newsrooms have the necessary resources. In his expanded role, he will oversee the recruitment, retention and deployment of all Pamplin Media journalists, coordinating staffing decisions with local editors and publishers. In addition, Schrag will continue to be PMG’s liaison to news and strategic partners.
“John’s deep history in Oregon journalism combined with his strong local connections makes him the ideal person to lead this effort,” Monihan said.
Geoff Pursinger: Director of Engagement
As Pamplin Media puts a greater emphasis on subscription revenue, it is crucial to have a better understanding of how to engage readers through Pamplin’s many print and digital products. Pursinger is well poised to do that, having gone through the Facebook Accelerator training last year and leading the incorporation of reader analytics into Pamplin newsrooms.
“Geoff’s role is critical to our need to continue to diversify our revenue streams with a greater emphasis on paid circulation. His leadership will allow us to continue to invest in our news teams with a goal of continuing to grow our local news content,” Monihan said.