To position Pamplin Media for sustained growth for years to come, Pamplin Media President J. Brian Monihan announced several additional staff changes within the local news organization.

“I’m happy to announce that we are promoting several members of our team to larger leadership roles within our company,” Monihan said. “These people have worked incredibly hard for us over the years, and I’m excited to see them take on new duties and help us grow in the years to come.”