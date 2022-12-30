Justice Thomas Balmer 003.JPG

Oregon Supreme Court Justice Thomas Balmer is the author of the opinion requiring the retrial of potentially hundreds of inmates. He is retiring at the end of the year.

Hundreds convicted of crimes by nonunanimous juries will be entitled to new trials as a result of an Oregon Supreme Court decision.

The decision was announced Friday, Dec. 30, the final business day of 2022, after which Chief Justice Martha Walters and Justice Thomas Balmer — author of the decision — will retire from the court.

