Hundreds convicted of crimes by nonunanimous juries will be entitled to new trials as a result of an Oregon Supreme Court decision.
The decision was announced Friday, Dec. 30, the final business day of 2022, after which Chief Justice Martha Walters and Justice Thomas Balmer — author of the decision — will retire from the court.
Balmer, a former No. 2 official at the Oregon Department of Justice, acknowledged that the decision will add to the workload of state lawyers and county prosecutors.
“We recognize that our decision in this case will likely lead to the re-examination of many judgments that became final years or decades ago,” Balmer wrote for the court.
Given the court’s analysis of the case, a state law governing post-conviction hearings, “and our application of that statute when the violation of a constitutional right resulted in a criminal trial that lacked the ‘fairness we expect in the administration of justice,’ compels our decision here.
“The reasoning set out above … support(s) our conclusion that, in these circumstances, the important value of finality in the criminal justice system must give way to the constitutional right to a unanimous jury verdict.”
A 2020 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court already barred Oregon and Louisiana from nonunanimous verdicts in criminal convictions under appeal. They were the only states still allowing such convictions, but the U.S. Supreme Court decided in a Louisiana case that nonunanimous verdicts violated the federal constitutional right of criminal defendants to a fair trial under the Sixth Amendment. The Oregon Department of Justice estimated that the decision affected about 500 defendants whose appeals were not final and who were eligible for new trials.
However, earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court said its decision did not require states to retry defendants whose convictions were final after they exhausted their appeals. The court did say that states themselves were free to do so, but the Oregon Legislature took no action.
Trio of cases
Jacob Keith Watkins, who had been an inmate at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras, challenged four felony convictions in 2011, all by 10-2 jury verdicts, in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Watkins, 35, was in Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem, serving the final year of a 12-year sentence for sex crimes involving a minor. According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, his earliest release date is Feb. 17.
The Oregon Supreme Court decided in favor of Watkins and other similarly situated inmates, estimated around 300.
His was one of three cases for which the Oregon Department of Justice sought the court’s expedited review, bypassing the Oregon Court of Appeals. The others involved Troy Huggett, convicted in Marion County, and Bethanie Jones, convicted in Washington County. Jones is housed at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville.
Portland lawyer Ryan O’Connor argued on behalf of Watkins.
“Because of the court’s decision today, Mr. Watkins, Mr. Huggett, Ms. Jones, and all people convicted because of this xenophobic and racist law should get a chance at a new trial consistent with the principles established by the United States Constitution,” O'Connor said in a statement Friday.
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum was obligated in court to defend the state’s nonunanimous verdict rule, which dated back to 1934, although she herself was opposed to maintaining it.
Rosenblum had this to say after the Oregon Supreme Court’s decision:
“It has been a long and winding road to get here. I am very grateful to both of our state appellate courts for expediting this important issue of retroactivity of the Ramos ruling (by the U.S. Supreme Court). It was a critical piece of this complex process of undoing a rule that should never have been enacted in the first place — now nearly 90 years ago. I stand committed to eradicating inequities and ensuring fairness and impartiality in the delivery of justice in our state.”
Justice Roger DeHoog did not take part in the decision.
Racist origins
Senior Judge Richard Baldwin, a retired Supreme Court justice and Multnomah County circuit judge, wrote a concurring opinion that agreed with the result.
“I write separately because I think that a commitment to the rule of law requires us, as Oregonians, to better understand that troubled aspect of our history lest we repeat it and yet again cause great injury to our civic health by the adoption of an exclusionary law,” he wrote.
Voters approve a change to the Oregon Constitution to allow nonunanimous jury verdicts in 1934, the year after a Portland hotel proprietor was found guilty of manslaughter – but not first-degree murder – in the killing of a man near Scappoose. A conviction for murder, however, still required a unanimous vote by a jury.
The Oregon Supreme Court upheld the provision in a 1969 challenge, and the U.S. Supreme Court did so in a 1972 case originating in Oregon.
Louisiana’s law dates back to 1898, during the Jim Crow era, as a way to allow convictions despite Black people being allowed to sit on juries. That state stopped defending nonunanimous convictions in 2018, although the challenge decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 originated in Louisiana.
Aliza Kaplan is director of the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic at Lewis & Clark College law school, who filed a friend-of-the-court brief in support of the challenge.
“While it took almost 90 years, the court’s ruling goes far in correcting a historical wrong,” she said in a statement after the decision was released.
Baldwin said laws allowing nonunanimous jury verdicts trace their origin to racial discrimination that has no place in law.
“Equal treatment under law is integral to the rule of law,” he wrote. “And the rule of law is not sustainable unless all citizens of all states enjoy the full benefits and advantages of our federal constitutional protections."