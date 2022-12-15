Mike Schmidt

Multnomah County District Attorney at the press conference about reducing crime.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

Multnomah County, Portland and Gresham officials held a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 14, to assure the public they are working hard to reduce the “unacceptable levels of violence and crime” in the community over the last few years.

“We hear about a perception of lawlessness in Portland, but I can assure you that everyone here today is committed to ending that perception and demonstrating that justice and accountability are not lost,” Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said at the event.

