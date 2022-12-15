Multnomah County, Portland and Gresham officials held a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 14, to assure the public they are working hard to reduce the “unacceptable levels of violence and crime” in the community over the last few years.
“We hear about a perception of lawlessness in Portland, but I can assure you that everyone here today is committed to ending that perception and demonstrating that justice and accountability are not lost,” Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said at the event.
The press conference happened as homicides and shootings are breaking records in Portland. Ninety-five people were killed in the city by the time the press conference was held, five more than the record 90 in all of 2021. Shootings include three students injured outside Portland high schools. A man was seriously wounded in a shooting in a Lents bar hours after the press conference.
District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and other city officials attended the press conference. Wheeler said that he frequently hears from neighbors and community members about how crime impacts their day-to-day lives and how collaboration between the city and law enforcement will be critical moving forward.
“We are determined to make Portland a safe and thriving place for all of us,” Wheeler said. “I can think of nothing more important than collaboration and partnership when we are talking about the safety of the people who live in our communities.”
One example mentioned by Schmidt is a new deputy district attorney position being created to prosecute crimes in the Rockwood area funded by Portland and Gresham. Schmidt also said he will be requesting funds for more prosecutors in next year’s budget.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the bureau has assigned an officer to Jefferson High School and is in discussing with Portland Public Schools about bringing back the school resources officers who were pulled in 2020 at the request of the district. A school resource officer is a sworn police officer assigned to work in one or more
"I have had some discussion with PPS around what we can do to keep kids safe in the short-term, and there are long-term discussions going on about a return to schools," Lovell said.
Lovell also noted that 14 new Portland police officers will be sworn in next week, which will push staffing above 800 for the first time in several years. Wheeler added, “This is the first time in years that we have more recruits joining the police bureau than leaving.”
Schmidt said his office is working well with local law enforcement agencies, but the criminal justice system is strained by a shortage of prosecutors and public defenders. Multnomah County judges have dismissed hundreds of cases over his objections because of the lack of public defenders, Schmidt said.
“We are obviously working on a lot of violent crimes in our community, but that doesn’t mean the small stuff can slide. We are working together every single day to figure out how we can tighten up our process, share information (and) follow up on cases,” said Schmidt, who called on victims to report crimes and on witnesses to come forward, provide tips and testify.
“If you’re a crime victim in our community, please report the harm that was caused to you, to your local police agencies,” Schmidt said. “We’re working together to make sure that folks are held accountable but we need victims and witnesses to come forward and help us with the evidence we need for prosecution. Despite our challenges, there is hope in working together.”
