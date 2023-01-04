010423-multcosheriffswornin

Oregon Supreme Court Justice Adrienne Nelson, left, delivers the oath of office to Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell, Multnomah County’s first female sheriff, on Wednesday, Jan 4.

 Courtesy Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell was sworn-in as the 41st sheriff of Multnomah County on Wednesday, Jan. 4, breaking a glass ceiling by being the county’s first female sheriff in nearly 170 years of operation.

“I will lead and serve our community with compassion, pride and unwavering resolve to build stronger communities,” O’Donnell said. “Because stronger communities make everyone safer.”