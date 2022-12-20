Frank Gable

Frank Gable when he was released from federal prison.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

Five days before Christmas, the Oregon Department of Justice asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reimprison wrongly convicted murder suspect Frank Gable.

Four federal judges have now ruled that Gable did not receive a fair trial and is most likely innocent of killing Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke in 1990. But as first reported by Willamette Week, state attorneys filed a petition to reverse the lower federal court’s rulings on Dec. 20.

