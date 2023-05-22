Although cyanobacteria have been documented for more than 100 years, scientists report seeing longer and more frequent toxic blooms due to increased temperatures, less snowpack and lower water levels associated with climate change.
Courtesy: Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
There is no statewide monitoring system for toxic algae blooms in Oregon. Instead, it is done on a voluntary basis by the different agencies that manage Oregon's waterways.
PMG FILE PHOTO
Affected bodies of water can sometimes look foamy, scummy, or appear to have blue-green paint floating on the surface.
Before you take the plunge into Memorial Day weekend, the Oregon Health Authority wants to remind residents to be cautious of toxic cyanobacteria or blue-green algae. These algae blooms often appear around the same time each year, as warm weather and sunlight typically produce ideal conditions for their bloom.
According to OHA, toxic cyanobacteria can be found in lakes, rivers and reservoirs all over the world. Affected bodies of water can sometimes look foamy, scummy, or appear to have blue-green paint floating on the surface. Even when you can’t see a bloom, some toxins can still be present in the water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.