Whale Watch Week on Oregon Coast

Whale Watch Week is Dec. 28-Jan. 1 on the Oregon Coast. For the first time since 2019, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department encourages folks to go see the whale migration in person at coast sites.

 COURTESY PHOTO: OREGON PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT

There has been a storm in Oregon — if you haven't noticed — but does one really think that whales passing by in the Pacific Ocean off the coast really care?

Well, there are whales expected to be readily seen as the Whale Watch Week begins on the Oregon Coast on Wednesday.

