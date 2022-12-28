There has been a storm in Oregon — if you haven't noticed — but does one really think that whales passing by in the Pacific Ocean off the coast really care?
Well, there are whales expected to be readily seen as the Whale Watch Week begins on the Oregon Coast on Wednesday.
Despite storm that caused downed trees, power outages and high waters, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department plans to conduct Whale Watch Week, and return to its administered live whale watching for the first time since 2019.
Only one of the 17 Whale Watch sites, Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint, was closed. But, it was expected to reopen in time to participate as the storm has subsided.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department encourages visitors to check the weather forecast and TripCheck before traveling to the Oregon Coast. Be prepared for wind, rain, possible high water and potential power outages. Follow all posted signs, dress for the weather and follow these safety tips.
More about Whale Watch Week:
For the first time since 2019, Oregon State Parks will host Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon Coast Dec. 28-Jan. 1.
Every year thousands of gray whales migrate south through Oregon’s waters at the end of December, and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites visitors to the coast to see their journey.
Trained volunteers will be stationed at most of the 17 sites to help visitors spot whales, share information and answer questions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. The sites are some of the best places to watch for whales on the Oregon Coast.
“We really enjoy getting folks out to the coast for Whale Watch Week,” said Park Ranger Peter McBride.
“It’s something that Oregon State Parks has been doing for more than 40 years now, and we’re really glad to be able to bring it back in person."
An estimated 17,000 Gray whales are expected to swim past Oregon’s shores over the next several weeks as part of their annual migration south to the warm calving lagoons near Baja, Mexico. The end of December is the peak time for their migration; roughly 30 whales pass by per hour.