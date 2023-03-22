Amid a 700-mile hike in California and Oregon, Roger Binschus had a moment to reflect on what he wanted from life.

He had quit a profession he loved in architecture, a decision partly prompted by the recession, so he had plenty of time. That was when his then-girlfriend, now wife, convinced him to venture out along the Pacific Crest Trail. So for six months, the avid backpacker had plenty of time to mull his career.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.