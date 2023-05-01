Pictured scoring a touchdown on Nov. 5, 2022 against Northern Colorado, Beaverton native Mataio Talalemotu signed a rookie tryout contract with the Tennessee Titans. He is one of three Portland State players attending a rookie tryout camp.
Another NFL Draft is in the books. The Seattle Seahawks got high marks from most experts for their 10 picks, including first rounders cornerback Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois (a mild surprise at No. 5) and receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State (No. 20).
In case you missed it, here are the Seahawks other draft picks: OLB Derick Hall, Auburn (37th pick); RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (52nd); OG Anthony Bradford, LSU (108th); DT Cameron Young, Mississippi State (123rd); DE Mike Morris, Michigan (151st); Center Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan (154th); S Jerrick Reed II, New Mexico (198th); RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia (237th).
