Pictured scoring a touchdown on Nov. 5, 2022 against Northern Colorado, Beaverton native Mataio Talalemotu signed a rookie tryout contract with the Tennessee Titans. He is one of three Portland State players attending a rookie tryout camp.

NFL DRAFT RECAP: After last week’s NFL Draft, a couple of local Portland State Vikings signed mini-camp tryout contracts. Each team can hold a three-day camp for rookies either May 5-7 or May 12-15.

Mataio Talalemotu, a receiver from Beaverton, signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Tags

