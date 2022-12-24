Multnomah County closed its severe weather shelters closed at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, because of rising temperatures.
Temperatures in the Portland region area expected to rise above freezing in the afternoon.
“Temperatures will not reach the severe weather thresholds that Multnomah County and City of Portland officials use — in consultation with Emergency Management, the Health Department, County Human Services, the Joint Office of Homeless Services, and the National Weather Service — to jointly decide shelter plans,” the county said in a Saturday press release.
According to the county, more than 1,000 people found warmth at the Oregon Convention Center, Portsmouth Union and Arbor Lodge shelters operated by Do Good Multnomah, Reynolds High School and the Sunrise Center, operated by Cultivate Initiatives on Dec. 23. More than 800 people found shelter the previous day.
The county said the shelter effort was possible due to the efforts of 211, TriMet, Do Good Multnomah, Cultivate Initiatives and Metro, city and county staff and volunteers. All shelter staff slots were filled despite the holiday.
Cold weather gear and rides were also provided to guests to help the transition.
Outreach teams — including those from Transition Projects, JOIN, Janus Youth, Cascadia Behavioral Health and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office HOPE team — were in the community, making contact with vulnerable populations, providing resources and sharing information about severe weather and year-round shelters, the county said.
According to the county, since the cold snap hit Dec. 21, more than 220 outreach workers from contracted providers and mutual aid groups reached people in 37 identified zones across Multnomah County. They handed out cold weather survival gear and information on rides and shelters, including at least 500 maps. That doesn’t include the outreach that first responders, like Portland Fire & Rescue, provided throughout the event.
