There is a possibility of freezing rain or snow, Dec. 20 to 22, in Northwest Oregon, but the forecast could change. 

There will be an increased chance of freezing rain in the interior valleys of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington early next week as temperatures in the mid 30s and low 40s persist in the greater Portland area.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that there’s still a lot of uncertainty for next week’s weather forecast. However, the National Weather Service is anticipating the possibility of freezing rain from Tuesday to Thursday, Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, during the overnight and morning hours.

