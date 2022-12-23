Eighty years ago, Americans were facing government-imposed shortages and making other sacrifices during the holidays. Congress declared war with Japan and then Germany in the days following the Dec. 7, 1942 attack on Pearl Harbor. By December 1942, Oregon families were dealing with blackouts, rationing and the draft, all considered necessary for victory — including the author’s family.

The U.S. government may have been caught off guard by Pearl Harbor, but it had been preparing for war for years because of Nazi Germany’s aggression in Europe. By supplying Britain with “defensive” war materials, America’s industries were gearing up for it. In 1940, the draft was re-established, compelling young men to serve in the military. In anticipation of coming wartime shortages, the Office of Price Administration (OPA) was established in April, 1941. Its task was to regulate anticipated shortages by implementing rationing and by controlling prices, thereby combating inflationary trends.

This story is part of an ongoing series on the 80th Anniversary of the start of WWII by historian Don Bourgeois.

