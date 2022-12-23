Eighty years ago, Americans were facing government-imposed shortages and making other sacrifices during the holidays. Congress declared war with Japan and then Germany in the days following the Dec. 7, 1942 attack on Pearl Harbor. By December 1942, Oregon families were dealing with blackouts, rationing and the draft, all considered necessary for victory — including the author’s family.
The U.S. government may have been caught off guard by Pearl Harbor, but it had been preparing for war for years because of Nazi Germany’s aggression in Europe. By supplying Britain with “defensive” war materials, America’s industries were gearing up for it. In 1940, the draft was re-established, compelling young men to serve in the military. In anticipation of coming wartime shortages, the Office of Price Administration (OPA) was established in April, 1941. Its task was to regulate anticipated shortages by implementing rationing and by controlling prices, thereby combating inflationary trends.
After America entered the war, these precautions served the nation well. Most of the public willingly made sacrifices because so much was clearly at stake — even when they imposed on beloved holiday family traditions.
Military takes priority
Once the conflict began, the military’s material needs immediately became a priority over those of civilians. Thousands of weapons, vehicles, aircraft and other supplies would soon be rolling out of the factories that once made only domestic items. Production of automobiles was halted with the last specimens still on the assembly lines; model 1942 passenger cars became a rarity. They were replaced by thousands of jeeps, tanks, half-tracks, trucks, artillery and aircraft. The nation’s shipyards were presented with a to-do list of constructing aircraft carriers, battleships, cruisers and destroyers as well as dozens of other warship types.
Many of the raw materials needed to produce and operate these tools of war quickly became scarce to the public. They included rubber, metals, certain foods, types of dry goods, tobacco, leather, medicines and varieties of alcohol.
Once the US entered the war, rationing boards were set up across the nation. Some 30,000 volunteers served on these boards by distributing rationing materials — including handbooks, ration books and stamps — to the public.
Eleanor Anstey, later a college professor, was in high school in Corning, Iowa at the time. She recalls working in her school’s gymnasium as a volunteer information clerk. Her job was to register citizens in the rationing process, to explain the procedures and to distribute ration booklets and stamps.
In brief, the rationing scheme was designed to control the sale and therefore consumption of certain items and commodities. Books of ration stamps were given to every person, including children, in the United States. Using a chart, restricted items could be obtained only when the correct number and type of stamps were presented to the vendor. The stamps merely entitled the purchaser to buy the item. It still cost money to buy them.
The author was born during the last year of World War II. As a citizen, he was issued a full set of ration books and stamps. His mother, having been raised in hard times during the Great Depression, never discarded a thing. After World War II, this included the family’s unused set of ration books and stamps. After all, “you never know” when they might again be needed, she said. Such was the Great Depression Mentality. The set of books survives to this day and some are pictured below. Note that the author’s “occupation” is listed as “infant.”
A short list of the many items that were rationed
Rubber and fuel: The importance of rubber during wartime cannot be overstated. All military vehicle wiring was covered by it. A single Sherman medium tank (of which thousands were produced) used a half ton of the stuff. A battleship contained tens of thousands of rubber parts. And, of course, every land vehicle ran on rubber tires.
The problem was that 95% of the world’s natural rubber came from Southeast Asia, an area that the Japanese enemy controlled. Accordingly, a blue-ribbon committee appointed by President Franklin Roosevelt recommended: 1. The implementation of nationwide gasoline rationing to reduce driving and tire wear, 2. The adoption of a national 35 mph speed limit to reduce fuel consumption, and 3. The development and production of synthetic rubber.
Although there was already great oil production in the Americas, gasoline usage was severely curtailed. Fuel was meted out to users depending upon their type of driving. Entitlement was demonstrated by stickers displayed on the windshield. Families who displayed a capital “A” sticker were allowed 3 to 4 gallons per week. The “B” sticker allowed more gas for certain designated “essential” trips as did the “C” application. The “T” included commercial trucks. An “X” sticker meant that the user could obtain unlimited quantities. Clergymen, police, ambulances fell into this division.
The impact of fuel and rubber rationing upon American’s lives was dramatic. Eleanor Anstey recalls that “no one traveled anywhere to speak of…when you went on a date … if a young man could be found anywhere, that is…you walked or triple-dated…to save gasoline.” In rural communities an old faithful standby … the horse … found a new resurgence as personal transportation.
Of course a black market in essential items quickly sprung up. A problem was, if one lived in a small town, indiscriminate driving or a new set of illegally-obtained tires raised immediate suspicions. Punishment of an offender by the OPA was possible, but it was likely not as bad as what one’s neighbors would mete out.
Tire capping or retreading was already an established industry but during the war it really took off. With careful driving, a car owner’s set of tires could be refurbished several times. Once the tire was at last useless, it could be turned in for recycling and a precious new set purchased, if one had the proper ration stamps that is.
Science and industry turned their significant resources to creating viable synthetic rubber. As a result, rayon and nylon tires came on line. One path explored by chemists in their attempt to create a substitute did not result in rubber, but in another “useful” substance: a gooey mass later named and sold as “Silly Putty.” It couldn’t wrap around a steel wheel of a tank, but it could bounce like a ball, shatter like ice, stretch like taffy, settle into a puddle and, if spread out on a newspaper, pick up the inked image.
Wood: Wood or its side products could be found in almost all devices of war. Every M-1 rifle, Browning Automatic Rifle, tent pole, bedstead, handrail, toothpick, pencil and a million other items contained it. That is before consideration its use in thousands of huts, buildings, houses, barracks, hangars and docks.
One of the largest all-wooden buildings in the world is the former blimp hangar situated on the old Naval Air Station grounds in Tillamook, Oregon. The number of Douglas fir trees required for its construction is unimaginable.
Even the Navy required massive amounts of wood. Immediately upon the start of hostilities, and a shortage of teak was felt. Teak wood comes largely from Southeast Asia, another area that was seized by the Japanese. But why teak? At the time, this wood was used as decking and railing for capital warships. It is strong, light weight and is impermeable to salt water. Swabbies are continually scrubbing the ship’s decks with emery stones to keep the surface clean and usable. On September 2, 1945, the USS Missouri hosted the formal Japanese surrender on its quarter deck, made of teak.
Accordingly, while wood grows everywhere, its importance was noted and was the subject of a directive not to waste it. Firewood was rationed in certain parts of the nation. Other unnecessary uses were discouraged. There were likely not many bonfire pep rallies conducted during the era.
Sugar and foodstuffs: Sugar was the first foodstuff to be rationed and the last, in 1946, to be taken off the restricted list. Its limited supply was recognized from the start. Despite the fact that the Americas produced much of the United States’ supply, a greater portion was imported from the Philippines, far across the Pacific. Of course, because of the Japanese occupation of that nation, the sugar shipments abruptly ceased. Due to wartime shipping restrictions, even America’s sugar supply was hard to bring to the stores.
Right after the Pearl Harbor attack, there was a rush by consumers to hoard what sugar could be found. However, quick action by the OPA in setting sugar prices and its strict rationing prevented a panic. Citizens not only had to pay the set sugar price, but also were required to present the correct number of sugar ration stamps during the period of time allowed by the OPA for the purchase.
Grease and fats: Grease? Fats? A valuable war material? Yes, kitchen greases and fats were important substances for the war effort.
Fats included oils from vegetable, animal and fish food preparation. Its uses included, as a component in the manufacture of glycerin, a crucial substance in explosives. It also was a key element in making cellophane, and some elastics.
Americans were instructed how their cooking fats and grease were to be collected and transported. Collection vessels were provided and distribution centers (usually the local butcher or food store) were established. Again, Americans acted as one. Tons and tons of useful fats were collected and eventually included in the manufacture of many military compounds and items.
Victory Gardens: The “Victory Garden” was not a new concept; similar efforts were in place during the First World War. But during WWII they made a strong resurgence. The idea was for families to be as self-sufficient as possible and to not rely on foods and materials produced by others. The “boys on the front lines” came first; for them there should be no shortage of food.
A small backyard garden can grow an amazing amount of produce. Corn, potatoes, radishes, lettuce, onions, even grapes and strawberries were commonly planted. The list is almost endless. Families could dramatically reduce their reliance on ‘store bought’ substances by just growing the crops themselves. In many cases, families grew more food items than they could use. The surplus could be sold or donated to the war effort.
The family of World War II veteran Robert Watkins of Northeast Portland established their Victory Garden during the war. It was so successful that they continued the garden until long afterward. It provided much quality produce well into the early 2000s when their home was sold.
Fabric: Nylon and silk salvage. A common theme in the movies of the 1940s was the depiction of a woman’s desire for “silk” stockings. Like other materials, silk was an important substance for the war effort. Parachutes, glider aircraft tow-ropes, and artillery gunpowder bags were but three items requiring real silk for their manufacture. However, shipments from Japan, America’s main silk supplier, had ended abruptly. Accordingly, the production of silk stockings was curtailed.
One use of this fabric in the military effort that is not well known was the production of silk escape maps and “blood chits.” Aircrews commonly carried with them basic maps of the enemy areas over which their combat missions were flown. If the airmen were forced down, the double-sided map provided the details of the surrounding area; rivers, towns, roads, and geographical features that would allow the combatants to navigate, hopefully resulting in their escape. Even patterns of ocean currents were shown on a map if the mission was over water. Silk provided the ideal material for these maps. It was durable and waterproof. The images would not smear, bleed or fade. The map could be folded or stuffed into a tight pocket without fear of it tearing of deteriorating.
The “blood chit” was the same. As its name implies, it is a token (chit) to be exchanged for one’s life (blood). Carried by aircrews, the silk square was usually printed with the American flag (or foreign flag or both) and a message in the local language to the effect: “I am an American and am fighting against your enemy. Return me unharmed to American forces and receive a reward.” The most common example that most people recognize are the “blood chits” that the American Volunteer Group (AVG) flyers in China (the “Flying Tigers”) affixed to the backs of their leather flight jackets.
“Blood Chits” are used to this day by the military.
The scarcity of silk caused a fashion trend whereby women would “paint” the seam of the stocking along the backs of their bare legs to simulate a real hose. And as with other unavailable items, the industry filled the void. The “nylon” stocking was introduced.
There were even silk “drives” to collect the fabric for military use. During a single quarter-year, one silk drive collected some 600,000 pounds of unused silk and nylon items.
Other fabrics were likewise collected and contributed to the War Effort. Any clothing that was deemed to use an excessive amount of wool, cotton or other fabric was frowned upon and discouraged. Wardrobe styles changed overnight. Young women were even disallowed/discouraged from wearing flowing prom dresses to their dances; shorter ‘more sensible’ versions were substituted. Again, in many cases public pressure proved stronger than the letter of the regulation. Everyone complied and pulled together.
Metals: The demand for and military use of virtually any type of metal in wartime is obvious. Steel, copper, aluminum, iron and tin had immediate application in the constructing of war machines, munitions and supplies.
Consumer goods that commonly were sold in metal cans or containers began to appear in other packaging types. This included soft drinks and beer that quickly evolved from “tin” cans into glass bottles. Motor oil was sold in glass bottles, as well. Loose tobacco, usually sold in airtight tins, came out in paper packaging.
Salvage: Americans’ spirit of patriotism and unity of purpose resulted in part in the collection of certain materials deemed necessary in supporting the military fighting overseas.
Citizens, including the scouts, church groups and civic organizations, organized “scrap drives” to amass as much aluminum, iron, steel, tin, copper, paper and unused cloth as possible.
Eleanor Anstey vividly recalls heading out with friends to search for scraps of metal found on farms and in fields where parts of old discarded equipment and structures lay abandoned by (sometimes unknowing and unsuspecting) farmers.
Mary Cramer, a past president of Portland’s City Club, recalls her life as a young girl in wartime Texas. She collected bacon grease from all of her neighbors and turned it into the Park Cities Police station. “I even received a citation from the Mayor for the collection.” She saved even the tinfoil from chewing gum wrappers. This along with other material, was wadded into a ball and turned in.
Kids in Texas, as well as all around the nation, would build ‘forts’ in vacant lots to “play war.” They would act out the battle reports they’d heard on the radio or saw in the newsreels at the movies.
Servicemen were invited home from church to enjoy a real home-cooked meal. Mary remembers being “so impressed” with the men’s uniforms, bravery and their commitment.
At the start of the War, the state’s own battleship, the USS Oregon, BB-3 was contributed to the effort. The Oregon was a 19th century naval fighting vessel that had joined the US fleet in 1896. It participated in the blockade of Santiago de Cuba and in the Philippine-American War.
After its decommissioning in 1920, the beautiful old warship was “loaned” by the US Navy to the State of Oregon for use as a museum ship. It sat tied up along Portland’s waterfront until 1942 when the Navy deemed it to be more useful as scrap metal. It was towed off but was never cut up (save for a portion of the ship’s superstructure that was removed and placed in Tom McCall Waterfront Park by the Willamette where it remains to this day) Eventually the proud old vessel was put to work as an ammunition barge, participating in the 1944 re-invasion of Guam. Some say it was lost at sea in a typhoon, others that the Oregon’s hull was sold off and cut up in China. Either way, it was an inglorious and unnecessary end for an iconic warship.
All-Americans
Nearly every American of the era was in agreement with the control of shortages by way of rationing and price limits. The shock of Pearl Harbor was enough to galvanize the entire nation into a single unit with a singular purpose: win this war. Win it not only because the United States had been attacked, but because it was the right thing to do. It was not just the welfare of Americans that was at stake. The entire world was suffering.
Such were the solid values of this generation.