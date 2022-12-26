The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 represents everything right and everything still problematic with the current luxury EV market.
On the positive side, the midsize sedan looks and drives great because it is based on the top-of-the-line gas powered G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige. In fact, the all-electric version is actually more powerful, and therefore faster, that the twin-turbocharged V6 version. And, like the gas version, the G80 EV comes standard with AWD because it has electric motors at the front and rear.
On the down side, the Electrified G80 costs a whopping $7,000 more than the gas powered version. That’s a lot of money to spend to make no real difference in reducing total greenhouse gas emissions. If you can afford it and want to feel good about your commitment to the environment, or are just interested in EVs, go for it. But if you only want to drive a really great midsize luxury sedan, the base G80 with the turbocharged 2.5-liter inline four costs — get ready for it — $29,000 less.
The problem, of course, is that batteries are still very expensive. That’s why most EVs these days are larger luxury models. Manufacturers are primarily going after the wealthy who can afford the higher prices. But to make matters even worse, none of those vehicles are likely to qualify for the renewed $7,500 federal tax credit scheduled to take effect next year. They are manufactured outside the country and cost more than the new price limits.
That said, there are many reasons to like the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80. It is the perhaps the stealthiest EV on the market. Aside from the solid trademark shield grill and lack of tailpipes, there is nothing about the exterior that lets anyone know it is all-electric. There is no Electrified badging. Even the charging port is hidden in the grill, not displayed on a fender. That’s a big difference between the first EVs and some of the current Hyundai (the parent company of Genesis) and Kia EVs that call attentions to themselves with unconventional styling.
The interior is equally conventional. Aside from just a few changes to the wording on the gauges, it looks exactly like the gas powered G80, which is to say gorgeous. The design is sophisticated, the materials are world class, and practically every advanced technology is standard in the only available all-boxes-checked model. The overall impression is a reminder of why the lower priced Genesis models have been giving the German luxury manufacturers such a run for their money in recent years.
The Electrified G80 also has several advantages over other EVs, including other luxury models. It has a very respectable EPA-estimated driving range of 282 miles on a full charge, courtesy of its 87.2-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery. It can also fast-charge at an 800-volt (350-kilowatt) DC facility from about 10- to 80-percent in as little as 22 minutes. Otherwise, drivers can top off the battery in 7.5 hours anytime at home using a 240-volt AC charger. That’s good because studies show most EV owners recharged overnight, anyway.
My week of test driving was interrupted by the first snow and ice storm of the year. Although the Electrified G80 has AWD, I parked it in the garage during the worst of it because of concerns about other drivers. It handled the still-slushy roads well when I first took it back out. The battery pack under the floor gave it a low center of gravity, increasing the stable feel of the gas versions. The standard adaptive suspension easily absorbed road imperfections, creating an incredibly smooth ride, enhanced by the vibration-free delivery of the electric motors and direct drive transmission. Still, because of the conventional interior design, it was easy to forget I was driving an EV instead of a well-engineered gas powered G80. Sometimes the only clues were the charge and range indicators on the otherwise traditional looking gauge package.
Genesis has announced its entire line will be all-electric by 2030. Because it is a luxury company, the Korean manufacturer may be able to accomplish that by appealing to upscale buyers willing to pay the EV premium. Anyone like that thinking about a European luxury EV sedan should test drive the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 first. It combines the best of traditional and futuristic premium driving.
2023 Genesis Electrified G80
Base price: $79,825
Price as tested: $81,495
Type: Midsize luxury EV sedan
Engine: Front and rear electric motors (365 hp, 516 lbs-ft)