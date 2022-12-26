The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 represents everything right and everything still problematic with the current luxury EV market.

On the positive side, the midsize sedan looks and drives great because it is based on the top-of-the-line gas powered G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige. In fact, the all-electric version is actually more powerful, and therefore faster, that the twin-turbocharged V6 version. And, like the gas version, the G80 EV comes standard with AWD because it has electric motors at the front and rear.

Tags

Recommended for you