The midsize three-row SUV market barely existed a few years ago. Now it is so competitive that Hyundai has already updated its popular Palisade for 2023, a mere three years after it was first introduced. Changes include bolder exterior styling, an upgraded interior, and a new rugged looking XRT model that turns heads.
The Palisade and its mechanically similar sibling Kia Telluride are already among the best selling crossovers capable of carrying up to seven people in comfort. Both offer very reasonably priced trim levels with the availability of all-wheel-drive. Standard and optional technologies are among the most advanced in the industry.
All versions of the Palisade come standard with a 3.8-liter V6 that pumps out a respectable 291 horsepower and 262 foot pounds of torque, mated to a smooth shifting eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Five drive modes are available, including Eco, Comfort, Sport, Smart, and Snow. A locking center differential increases traction in the HTRAC all-wheel-drive-equipped models for slippery conditions.
The 2023 Palisade is offered in five trim levels, with the base SE beginning at $36,245 and proceeding to the near-luxury level Calligraphy that starts at $50,195. AWD is a $1,900 option on all trim levels that is well worth it for wet Pacific Northwest driving.
Out test version was the XRT model, which starts at $41,545. It looked great with a huge blacked-out grill, 20-inch black wheels, a black roof rack, and lower body black moldings. But buyers shouldn’t be fooled. Despite its appearance, the XRT is no more off-road capable than any other AWD-equipped version of the Palisade. Some manufacturers — notably Subaru — are beginning to offer more off-road versions of their crossovers with optional factory upgrades. Hyundai isn’t one of them yet. But all versions are good enough for light and even moderate trails.
In a week of test driving, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT always dazzled in the driveway and delivered a smooth, well controlled ride, even over the broken pavement in my neighborhood. The AWD system worked well on my impromptu test track, which consists of heavily rutted circuit of steep roads that the city isn’t even pretending to maintain. Light trails to recreational destinations should be no problem. The 2023 Telluride now offers an X-Pro version that is a little more off-road capable because it comes standard with all-terrain tires.
The upgraded interior of the Palisade was also a delight. It features a wide center console with a push button transmission shift and a dial that controls the various AWD settings. The now standard 12-inch infotainment touchscreen across the dash looks great and is easy to read and use. The leather seats gave it a premium feel with being as expensive as the upper level Limited and Calligraphy versions.
In the hotly contested battle for affordable midsize three-row crossover SUVs. Hyundai has a compelling package in the 2023 Palisade. The XRT package should especially appeal to anyone who wants a rugged looking but refined affordable midsize crossover SUV. But every version should be at the top of your shopping list.