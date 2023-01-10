The midsize three-row SUV market barely existed a few years ago. Now it is so competitive that Hyundai has already updated its popular Palisade for 2023, a mere three years after it was first introduced. Changes include bolder exterior styling, an upgraded interior, and a new rugged looking XRT model that turns heads.

The Palisade and its mechanically similar sibling Kia Telluride are already among the best selling crossovers capable of carrying up to seven people in comfort. Both offer very reasonably priced trim levels with the availability of all-wheel-drive. Standard and optional technologies are among the most advanced in the industry.