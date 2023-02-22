Government efforts to force consumers to buy electric by banning gas-powered ones are misguided. Many if not most buyers will never be ready to own an all-electric vehicle for legitimate reasons. They are best recharged at home overnight and not everyone owns a house with a garage or at least a driveway. The majority of apartment buildings don’t have charging stations on their parking lots or in their garages. And there will likely never be enough convenient and reliable public charging stations in the county – especially rural areas – limiting daily charging opportunities and long trips.

If governments really want to reduce transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions while respecting consumers’ legitimate concerns, they should simply require that everyone buy a 2023 Kia Niro. The completely redesigned compact crossover SUV comes in three gas-saving versions that address all genuine concerns — a Hybrid (HEV) that gets an EPA estimated 53 miles per gallon, a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) that goes up to 33 miles on electricity alone before switching over to the hybrid mode, and an EV that has a very respectable 253 miles of all-electric range.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

