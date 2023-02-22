Government efforts to force consumers to buy electric by banning gas-powered ones are misguided. Many if not most buyers will never be ready to own an all-electric vehicle for legitimate reasons. They are best recharged at home overnight and not everyone owns a house with a garage or at least a driveway. The majority of apartment buildings don’t have charging stations on their parking lots or in their garages. And there will likely never be enough convenient and reliable public charging stations in the county – especially rural areas – limiting daily charging opportunities and long trips.
If governments really want to reduce transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions while respecting consumers’ legitimate concerns, they should simply require that everyone buy a 2023 Kia Niro. The completely redesigned compact crossover SUV comes in three gas-saving versions that address all genuine concerns — a Hybrid (HEV) that gets an EPA estimated 53 miles per gallon, a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) that goes up to 33 miles on electricity alone before switching over to the hybrid mode, and an EV that has a very respectable 253 miles of all-electric range.
Granted, no version of the Niro will meet all needs. It can only carry five people and is not available with all-wheel-drive, which is helpful in the wet Pacific Northwest. But mandating them to save gas makes more sense than banning all gas-powered cars in the near — and even far — future.
To be fair, all versions of the 2023 Kia Niro will fail those who demand cutting-edge style, over-the-top luxury and mind-blowing performance. Unlike some electrified offerings from Kia, the Niro is basically a small boxy wagon. Although the company says the second-generation version benefits from its “Opposites United” design philosophy, the exterior styling pales in comparison to the sleeker Kia EV6 and Kia EV7. It looks more like a slightly larger Kia Soul, which was once but no longer offered as an EV. Interior materials are mostly lightweight plastics, which are good for increasing mileage and extending range, but far from upscale. And although the EV version is the most powerful with 201 horsepower and 195 foot-pounds of torque, the driving experience is best described as peppy in the Sport mode.
But all three version do what they are meant to do — provide day-to-day transportation and a high level of technology while saving a whole lot gasoline. Potential owners just need to decide which of these versions is right for them:
The affordable Niro Hybrid
The Hybrid version comes with a 1.6-liter hybrid driveline that produces 139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. The front wheels are driven by a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The combination delivers an EPA estimated best-in-class economy and offers up to 588 miles of range on a full tank of gasoline.
The 2023 Niro Hybrid starts at $26,490 and is available in three trim levels.
Best of both worlds: Niro PHEV
Some PHEV’s only offer around 20 miles of all-electric range, which is not enough for the average daily trip, which the U.S. Department of Transportation estimates at about 29 miles each day. The Niro plug-in hybrid is much better at an EPA estimated 33 miles of all-electric range on a full charge. allowing drivers to only use gas on longer trips. The Niro PHEV can easily recharge on 120-volt household current overnight, or fast with any Level 2 240-Volt charger.
On the road, the Niro PHEV drives like an EV until the battery is exhausted, and then shifts to standard gas-electric hybrid operation. The 1.6-liter FWD driveline offers a total of 180 horsepower, while using the same six-speed dual-clutch transmission as the hybrid version.
The 2023 Niro PHEV is available in two trim levels, starting at $33,740.
When you’re ready: Niro EV
The most impressive Niro is the EV version. Its all-electric driveline offers 201 horsepower and 188 lb-ft of torque passed directly to the front wheels with no transmission at all. The Niro's 64.8 kWh battery has a range of about 253 miles, or more if you're careful with your regeneration and speed.
The Niro EV accepts DC Fast Charging up to 85 kW, as well as Level 1 and Level 2 charging. With DC Fast Charging, the Niro EV can go from zero to 80% charge in less than 45 minutes.
The 2023 Kia Niro EV is available in two trim levels starting at $39,450. Buyers of the Niro EV will benefit from a partnership between Kia and Electrify America to provide 500 complimentary Kilowatt-Hours worth of charging at Electrify America stations.
After a week of driving the top-of-the-line Wave version of 2023 Niro EV ($44,550), I can confidently say it is a reasobable choice for anyone ready to go all-electric. The boxy design offers an impressive amount of interior room and good visibility through its large windows. The ride is smooth and fluid, with the low-mounted battery pack giving it a low center of gravity that improves handling. Although acceleration was unimpressive in the ECO mode, it improved in the Normal mode and bordered on fun in the Sport mode, at the expensive of less range.
The interior design is subdued by today’s EV standards, with the long dual display screens tapering down on the right hand side. Like other Kia’s, many of the controls perform dual functions, depending on what mode is selected. For example, the bottom left hand knob is both the volume and temperature control. Just remember to select the mode you want first to avoid confusion. It only took me a couple of days to adapt.
First time EV buyers might be confused by the EPA’s 253 mile all-electric range estimate. Even after charging overnight, I never saw more than 228 showing on the dash when I first got in. But the EPA factors in the regenerative brakes that recharge the battery when slowing down or coasting downhill. I was able to drive many miles without the appearing to lose any range, then recapture “lost” miles depending in the terrain. Some reviewers claim they were able to get up to 280 miles of range by driving their test 2023 Kia Niro EV carefully, although I wouldn’t advise anyone to depend on doing that well on long trips.
The Niro EV’s biggest problem right now is the same facing every all-electric vehicle – the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV compact hatchback and the slightly larger Bolt EUV. Chevy has cut the price of both vehicles dramatically this year, with the base Bolt starting at $26,500 and the least expensive EUV at $27,800. And, unlike all Kia EVs, both Chevys qualify for the revived $7,500 federal tax credit because they are made in America. Ouch.
Still, the different versions of the 2023 Kia Niro will meet more needs. And whichever version buyers select, they will benefit from Kia’s 10-Year, 100,000-mile warranty, which is unsurpassed in the automotive industry.
2023 Kia Niro
Base price: $26,490 (Hybrid), $33,740 (PHEV), $39,450 (EV)
Price as tested: $44,450 (Wave EV)
Type: Compact crossover SUV
Engines: 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid, or electric motor (139-201 hp, 188-195 lbs-ft)
Transmissions: 6-speed twin-clutch automatic; Direct drive
