Lexus just about created the midsize luxury crossover market when it introduced the wildly successful RX in 1998. But time doesn’t stand still and all upscale manufacturers are now introducing their own new or updated models every year. After several major revisions, Lexus is now once again vying to be back at the top of the pack with their completely redesigned 2023 RX line. It is boldly styled, features an upgraded interior, and offers three powertrains, including two hybrids with all-wheel-drive.

Lexus has never pretended that even the top-of-the-line RX was the fastest available midsize SUV. Our test RX500h produced 366 horsepower and 406 foot-pounds of torque, which is more than enough for enthusiastic driving. But even the most powerful Lexus models are more about balance. Its ride was always ultra-smooth and comfortable. The standard F Sport handling package increased responsiveness and adaptive suspension improved handling without creating the harshness found in some optional “sport tuned” suspensions.

