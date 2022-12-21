Lexus just about created the midsize luxury crossover market when it introduced the wildly successful RX in 1998. But time doesn’t stand still and all upscale manufacturers are now introducing their own new or updated models every year. After several major revisions, Lexus is now once again vying to be back at the top of the pack with their completely redesigned 2023 RX line. It is boldly styled, features an upgraded interior, and offers three powertrains, including two hybrids with all-wheel-drive.
Lexus has never pretended that even the top-of-the-line RX was the fastest available midsize SUV. Our test RX500h produced 366 horsepower and 406 foot-pounds of torque, which is more than enough for enthusiastic driving. But even the most powerful Lexus models are more about balance. Its ride was always ultra-smooth and comfortable. The standard F Sport handling package increased responsiveness and adaptive suspension improved handling without creating the harshness found in some optional “sport tuned” suspensions.
The redesigned Lexus RX was introduced to the automotive press in Santa Barbara, California earlier this year. The first thing everyone noticed was the styling. In a word, it is bold. The front end is blocky, with a huge, attention seeking trademark spindle grill. The sides swell around the rear wheels, giving it an aggressive look. I originally thought it was a very large sport wagon, but the interior is clearly that of a midsize SUV — a very well appointed and comfortable midsize SUV.
The bigger news is the available of three engine choices. The base engine in the RX350 is a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It produces 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, passed to the front or all wheels by an eight-speed traditional automatic. The next step up is the RX350h with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine. It generates 246 total system horsepower and 233 lb-ft of torque, passed to all four wheels through a continuously variable transmission. Lexus says both options will will accelerate the new RX from zero to 60 in just over seven seconds, which is about average for midsize SUVs.
Our test RX500h Performance F Sport AWD had the same 2.4-liter turbo engine, but with a hybrid electric motor. The power was passed to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic and new DIRECT4 AWD system. Lexus boasts a 5.9-second 0-60 with this combination. It definitely felt that fast in day-to-day driving.
For those most concerned about fuel economy, the RX350h is the way to go. It has an EPA rating of 34 miles per gallon highway and 37 in the city. But the base RX350 and most powerful RX500h aren’t bad for a midsize SUV, with ratings of about 28 to 29 mpg on the highway and 22 to 27 in the city.
Lexus dropped the three row RXL for 2023, assuming that buyers who carry more than five passengers on a regular basis can purchase a larger GX or LX model. But the new RX added 2.36 inches to the wheelbase, with increased dear seat legroom and cargo space.
The upgraded interior features what Lexus calls the tazuna concept, which means everything is within the driver's reach and forward sightline. That includes the essential controls and information displays. The concept helped produce a minimalist layout, uncluttered with too many buttons and knobs.
Technology is as important as comfort in luxury vehicles these days, and Lexus didn’t scrimp. The standard center touchscreen is 9.8 inches on the diagonal, but there's an optional 14-inch high-definition screen with dazzling graphics. The system is compatible with both Apple and Android phones, too. And the 21-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound audio system is equally impressive.
The Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 is also very advanced. In addition to such expected features as lane assistance, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams, it includes a pre-collision system that takes over to protect the occupants when a collision is imminent. There is also a proactive driving assist that automatically slows the RX for curves, can help steer around bicyclists, and much more.
In a week of test driving, our 2023 Lexus RX500 F Sport Performance AWD was always impressive. It was a joy to see parked in the driveway and pleasant to drive. It could be fast — very fast — when pressed, but was better appreciated for its balanced approach to the midsize luxury SUV market.