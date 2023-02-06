Regular readers know I was tremendously impressed with all the improvements made to the completely redesigned Mitsubishi Outlander compact crossover SUV last year. A week of test driving a nearly-identical 2023 model convinced me that my enthusiasm wasn’t just because the new version is so much better than the previous generation. After a year of driving a wide range of competitors, I am more convinced than ever that the new Outlander is capable of going head to head with the best of them — and winning.

I have always liked the Outlander, while admitting earlier versions were not as sophisticated as those from most competitors. They drove more than well enough, however, and were available with Mitsubishi’s excellent Super All-Wheel-Control all-wheel-drive system, which offered a range of modes for different weather and terrain conditions. A V6-equipped GT version was genuinely sporty. Newer version came standard with an admitted small third row of seats. The Outlander was also the first SUV to offer a plug-in hybrid option. And — aside from that model — it was almost always the least expensive compact crossover SUV, making it the value leader year after year.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you