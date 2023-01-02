Despite high gas prices and the variety of available crossovers, there is still a large demand for traditional, full-size, body-on-frame SUV that can carry entire families practically everywhere. Toyota is fully back in the game in 2023 with the completely redesigned version of its long-overlooked Sequoia. Based on the company’s redesigned full-size Tundra pickup, it shares an improved ride, upgraded interior, and all new twin-turbocharged hybrid 4.3-liter V6 that pumps out a staggering 437 horsepower and combined 583 foot pounds of torque.

But despite the improvements, the Sequoia is still the truckiest of all full-size SUVs, and that’s not a bad thing. The exterior styling is big and blocky, with a huge front grill that looks like it came from a Freightliner. It still features a live rear axle, although the revised suspension gives it a far more comfortable ride. The iForce MAX engine produces a satisfying augmented exhaust growl. The result is a rugged family hauler that feels capable tackling the toughest trails.

