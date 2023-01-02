Despite high gas prices and the variety of available crossovers, there is still a large demand for traditional, full-size, body-on-frame SUV that can carry entire families practically everywhere. Toyota is fully back in the game in 2023 with the completely redesigned version of its long-overlooked Sequoia. Based on the company’s redesigned full-size Tundra pickup, it shares an improved ride, upgraded interior, and all new twin-turbocharged hybrid 4.3-liter V6 that pumps out a staggering 437 horsepower and combined 583 foot pounds of torque.
But despite the improvements, the Sequoia is still the truckiest of all full-size SUVs, and that’s not a bad thing. The exterior styling is big and blocky, with a huge front grill that looks like it came from a Freightliner. It still features a live rear axle, although the revised suspension gives it a far more comfortable ride. The iForce MAX engine produces a satisfying augmented exhaust growl. The result is a rugged family hauler that feels capable tackling the toughest trails.
Many Toyota fans were probably disheartened when they heard the company was discontinuing sales of its legendary Land Cruiser in America. The 2023 Sequoia should be considered a more family-oriented substitute. The profile is about the same as the last generation Land Cruiser. Although rear-wheel drive is standard, four-wheel drive is optional on most versions — and standard on the off-road-oriented TRD Pro model, which also comes with upgraded Fox dampers, a front skid plate, a locking rear differential, and forged 18-inch wheels with 33-inch tires.
Drivers should be impressed by the much improved infotainment system. The outdated touchscreen setup has been swapped out for the large 14.0-inch touchscreen on all but the base SR5. It will use Toyota’s latest software, which supports smartphone-mirroring and other connectivity options, including a Wi-Fi hotspot and music-streaming options.
The 2023 Sequoia is available in five trim levels, beginning with the SR5 that starts at $59,960 and continuing though the Limited, Platinum, Capstone and TRD Pro version, that begins at $77,660. Our tester was the Capstone version, which emphasizes luxury, including additional chrome trim and a panoramic sun roof. The heated and cooled front bucket seats were very comfortable, and the second-row captains seat made it easy to reach the third row. A second-row bench seat is available for those who need to carry up to eight people.
Sequoias are, of course, huge trees. At 208 inches in length, the 2023 Toyota named after them is big, but not the biggest SUV on the market. It actually pales in comparison to the record-holding Chevy Suburban at 225 inches, followed by both versions of the new Jeep Wagoneer at 215. But that makes the redesigned Sequoia easier to drive downtown. The biggest trade off is less cargo space behind the third row of seats when it is folded up. But it can still tow up to 9,000 pounds, properly equipped.
The Toyota Sequoia had not been redesigned for 14 years before the 2023 version. That’s an eternity in the automotive and helps explain why it had been so overlooked. But the all-new Sequoia more than makes up for the delay. It is now fully competitive and should appeal to buyers who value big and burly SUVs that can haul their families and friends practically anywhere.