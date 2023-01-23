Since it was first introduced in 2004, the Chevy Equinox has been one of the best-selling compact crossovers in the country. And after a week test driving the 2023 version that included a round trip from Portland to Medford, it is easy to see why. The small SUV was always pleasant to drive, with plenty of interior room, a smooth ride, decent mileage, and optional all-wheel-drive that could be engaged with touch of a button when roads got slick.

Despite all that, the automotive press has never been enthusiastic about the Equinox. It has never been the fastest, most stylish, or most technologically advanced affordable crossover on the market. Even the 2008-2009 Sport/SS version with a 3.6-liter V6, sport-tuned suspension and lowered suspension didn’t win them over, either. But value-oriented families kept buying them anyway, demonstrating the gap that exists between most reviewers and the public.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

