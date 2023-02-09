Back in 2008, I drove a Mitsubishi Outlander to the shore of the Arctic Ocean and back in the middle of winter. The 2007 model I used was the first of a new generation at the time, and it was surprisingly capable in the snow and ice. However, the newest generation of Outlander, now in its second year on the market, has moved far beyond the simple SUV of 16 years ago.
The 2023 Outlander is a larger, more comfortable, and more tech-savvy SUV for the modern era. The Outlander is one of just a few compact SUVs available with third row seating, and can carry up to 7 passengers. The third row is small, and you wouldn’t want to put adults back there for a long ride, but it exists and it’s a feature that most compacts don’t have.
One thing to mention right up front is the Outlander’s front-end design. You might love it or you might hate it, but it’s unique and different. Mitsubishi mounted the headlights low on the sides, going dramatically against the trend in recent years. The primary and bright headlights are stacked vertically at the outside edges of the vehicle, with a massive grille and bars of chrome trim in the middle. If that matters to you, consider the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, which has a more conventional look.
Inside, the Outlander offers everything you could want. There’s quilted leather upholstery and leather touch surfaces in the higher trims. The SEL Touring Package trim we tested for the last week was not even the highest of the nine available trim levels, and it came with heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, leather touch surfaces, a multi-view 360-degree camera, various driving modes, and more. The Outlander is comfortable, well-appointed, and thoughtfully designed.
Under the hood, the 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine is paired with a well-designed continuously variable automatic transmission. Mitsubishi was the first automaker to experiment with these infinitely variable drive units, and they’re among the best. Our advice is to forget about the CVT and just drive it like any other automatic. The Outlander’s towing capacity is 2,000 pounds, which is typical for a compact crossover.
When it comes to safety, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rates the Outlander as a “Top Safety Pick+,” its top designation. Every Outlander comes with an excellent list of standard safety assistance features. Blind spot monitor, rear automatic emergency braking, lane departure, rear cross traffic alert, automatic high beams, and forward collision mitigation are all standard, and help the Outlander earn that excellent safety rating.
On the road, the Outlander really shines. The Outlander is quiet, solid, and reassuring. It handles like a smaller SUV while riding like a bigger one. There’s plenty of power and the transmission acts just like a standard automatic.
The 2023 Outlander starts at $28,940 for the base ES trim. That’s not bad for a well-equipped SUV with space to haul the whole family. Moving up one notch to the SE trim, you’ll spend $31,990, but this gets you a larger infotainment screen, navigation, adaptive cruise, and all the good stuff. The top 40th Anniversary edition retails at $41,340.
Apart from the Volkswagen Tiguan, nothing else with three rows is really price competitive with the Outlander, but the Kia Sorento comes closest. If we were picking a trim for ourselves, we’d go with the SE model, which includes most of the good modern features but still keeps the price down in economy territory.
In the crowded field of compact SUVs, it’s easy to overlook the Outlander, but it’s worth your time and effort to give some attention and a test drive to Mitsubishi’s flagship SUV. If you want to go electric, there’s a plug-in hybrid version, too.