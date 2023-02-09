Back in 2008, I drove a Mitsubishi Outlander to the shore of the Arctic Ocean and back in the middle of winter. The 2007 model I used was the first of a new generation at the time, and it was surprisingly capable in the snow and ice. However, the newest generation of Outlander, now in its second year on the market, has moved far beyond the simple SUV of 16 years ago.

The 2023 Outlander is a larger, more comfortable, and more tech-savvy SUV for the modern era. The Outlander is one of just a few compact SUVs available with third row seating, and can carry up to 7 passengers. The third row is small, and you wouldn’t want to put adults back there for a long ride, but it exists and it’s a feature that most compacts don’t have.