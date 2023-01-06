Ford dazzled the truck world years ago with the F-150 Raptor. The truck was optimized for serious off-road performance and fitted with a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine that produced more power than most V8 options at a much lighter weight. So with off-road enthusiasts buying out the entire production capacity of the new Bronco 4X4, it was only natural for Ford to crown the lineup with a Bronco Raptor.

This model takes the whole Bronco experience to the next level. For decades, Jeep owned the rugged off-road vehicle market with the Wrangler, and they had already put the 392 cubic inch Hemi V8 engine into that vehicle. The Bronco Raptor is designed to go head-to-head with the Wrangler 392.