Ford dazzled the truck world years ago with the F-150 Raptor. The truck was optimized for serious off-road performance and fitted with a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine that produced more power than most V8 options at a much lighter weight. So with off-road enthusiasts buying out the entire production capacity of the new Bronco 4X4, it was only natural for Ford to crown the lineup with a Bronco Raptor.
This model takes the whole Bronco experience to the next level. For decades, Jeep owned the rugged off-road vehicle market with the Wrangler, and they had already put the 392 cubic inch Hemi V8 engine into that vehicle. The Bronco Raptor is designed to go head-to-head with the Wrangler 392.
The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost engine makes a whopping 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque, and that’s passed through the tough 10-speed automatic transmission that Ford and General Motors co-developed. A traditional part-time dual-range 4WD system with front and rear locking differentials completes the drivetrain package. The 4X4 transfer case is controlled from the console at the touch of a button, as opposed to the clunky levers used in old-time four wheel drives.
Most of the time, you can leave the Bronco Raptor in 2WD mode. Modern electronic stability controls give you the same kind of confident handling on pavement that you expect from any modern SUV. With all that turbocharged power on tap, the Bronco Raptor is surprisingly tame on the road, which cannot be said for the Jeep 392. Ford has made the Bronco a civilized ride with savage capabilities.
Inside, the Bronco reflects its off-road roots with a very masculine presentation, but it’s a comfortable ride. We noticed that the creaking and squeaking of the roof panels that was present in the first Bronco we reviewed didn’t seem to be a problem with the Raptor. You get an eight-inch touchscreen, which is plenty for a vehicle designed more for action than for sitting in traffic.
There’s not a lot more to say about what you get with the Bronco Raptor, because this vehicle is not designed to be loaded with tech or family-friendly safety features that warn you if you get too close to things. This is the vehicle that comes with underbody bash plates and rock rails and a reinforced tailgate because it’s understood that you will be getting too close to things. That’s the whole wonderful point of the Bronco Raptor. If you plan to compete in the Baja 1000 and then drive home to Portland, this is your rig.
Within the Bronco family, the Raptor is the most expensive option by about $7,000. The luxury top trim Heritage Limited comes in at $66,895, and there are eight more trim levels down to the base Bronco at $31,300. Even that least-expensive model comes with a 300 horsepower EcoBoost engine and an option for 330 horsepower, so it’s not like you’re giving up a lot of power. You can also get the base trim with a seven-speed manual transmission, if that’s your thing.
Since the Bronco is such a specialized vehicle for off-road fun, we’d feel a lot more comfortable taking a $31,300 Bronco into the woods than one costing twice as much. Maybe we’d upgrade to one of the many mid-grade trims for a few more tech features. However, it’s all theoretical because Ford is completely sold out of Bronco production until later this year. Ford is not even taking orders for the Bronco right now. If you can find a Bronco at a Ford dealer, that’s what’s available.
The bottom line is, the Bronco is just that good. If you’ve been waiting to get the Bronco of your dreams, wait a little longer and you can get exactly what you want.