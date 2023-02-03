It's a bold thing to put the word "Ultimate" on any vehicle. Where do you go with next year's model? But that's a problem for another day, at least for GMC. For now, GM's premium truck and SUV brand is offering the most luxurious and arguably the best full-size SUV they've ever made, and they're calling it the Yukon Denali Ultimate.

So what makes this SUV the ultimate? Denali trim is already one of the most luxurious specifications you can buy. Basically, the Ultimate trim includes everything you could find in the GMC option book, and then some.