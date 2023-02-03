The 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate comes standard with GM’s most advanced 4WD system and the choice of a 6.2-liter V-8 or Duramax 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder turbo-diesel, both mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate comes standard with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. The Denali Ultimate package includes an 18-speaker Bose sound system, which is six more speakers than in the regular Denali.
The new top-of-the-line Ultimate trim level for the 2023 Yukon Denali includes special color choices, a special grill, special interior trim and more.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate comes standard with GM’s most advanced 4WD system and the choice of a 6.2-liter V-8 or Duramax 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder turbo-diesel, both mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate comes standard with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. The Denali Ultimate package includes an 18-speaker Bose sound system, which is six more speakers than in the regular Denali.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
Inside, the 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate features leather in “Alpine Umber,” which is approximately the color and feel of a well-made baseball glove.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The second row captain's chairs in the 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate are as comfortable as the front seats.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
There's a ton of cargo space behind the third row of seats in the 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, and a lot more when they are folded down.
It's a bold thing to put the word "Ultimate" on any vehicle. Where do you go with next year's model? But that's a problem for another day, at least for GMC. For now, GM's premium truck and SUV brand is offering the most luxurious and arguably the best full-size SUV they've ever made, and they're calling it the Yukon Denali Ultimate.
So what makes this SUV the ultimate? Denali trim is already one of the most luxurious specifications you can buy. Basically, the Ultimate trim includes everything you could find in the GMC option book, and then some.
On the outside, the Denali Ultimate comes with a few exclusives. There are several colors that are exclusive to the Ultimate trim. These include the deep blue “Titanium Rush Metallic” of the Yukon we tested for a week. This trim also includes the Galvano grille, with more than 10,000 individual reflective surfaces to give the face of the Yukon a glittery effect. That grille is tinted with something GMC calls “Vader Chrome” for a dark, shiny surface.
Inside, the Denali Ultimate features leather in “Alpine Umber,” which is approximately the color and feel of a well-made baseball glove. The plaited double top-stitching and the leather smell both reinforce the baseball connection. Or maybe it's just the middle of winter and I'm daydreaming about summer sports?
Another special treat is real open-grain Paldao wood trim, which is a hardwood from Southeast Asia. Then The rest of the interior is classic Yukon Denali, including heated and ventilated front seats with a massage function. Finishing out the interior is a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. The Denali Ultimate package includes an 18-speaker Bose sound system, which is six more speakers than you get in the regular Denali. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, along with wireless device charging. Denali Ultimate also includes a very nice and large color head-up display.
The Yukon Denali Ultimate wouldn’t be very ultimate with anything less than the top GM engine. That’s the 6.2-liter V-8, rated at 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. If you prefer, you can get the Ultimate with the Duramax 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder turbo-diesel, but with the price of diesel staying high while gas drops, at least for now you’re probably just as well off with the V8. Both engine options are paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission, and GM’s most advanced 4WD system comes standard on the Denali Ultimate.
On the road, you'll be reminded that the Yukon Denali is both large and heavy. That's fantastic on a freeway. You roll along on the independent rear suspension with air ride adaptive springs and magnetic ride control dampers and you’re the undisputed king of the road. However, the counterpoint is that when you get off the freeway and onto Portland's narrow neighborhood streets, the Yukon is still the same size. Parking lots are also challenging for the big SUV. But anyone buying a Yukon is aware of that and finds the tradeoff worth the challenge.
The trim walk on the Yukon Denali Ultimate is very simple, because you’re already buying the top of the Yukon trims. The only options you have to choose are the special colors for $495, and whether to spend $2,200 on GM’s Super Cruise driver assistance package. Honestly, on a base price of $93,255, plus a destination charge of $1,795, adding in $2,200 for the Level 3 driver assistance capability isn’t a big increase, and Super Cruise is really impressive technology.
The bottom line on the Yukon Denali Ultimate is this: You’re either into it or not. If you love it, then nothing else is likely to measure up. If not, you can spend a lot less money and still get a very nice Yukon.