Among premium automakers, Infiniti holds a unique position. Their products maintain a high level of luxury while also delivering a consistently excellent enthusiast driver’s experience. For those who know, Infiniti ranks with such European automakers as BMW and Mercedes-AMG for sport-luxury refinement.

When it comes to smaller sedans – bigger than compact, but not quite mid-size – the four-door Infiniti Q50 is the answer to the popular BMW 3-Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. These cars are designed to deliver performance, comfort, and sophistication in a right-sized vehicle that’s easy to live with. The Q50 is also easy on the eyes, with an understated elegance that doesn’t have to be showy to look good.

